COVID-19 rules still being enforced by many Flagstaff businesses

Businesses throughout Flagstaff are saying they plan to keep COVID-19 protocols in place for the time being, even with the green light from the state to return to regular business practices.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order at the end of last month allowing businesses to decide whether to implement regulations of their own or lift them entirely.

For some businesses in Flagstaff, that means easing regulations on mask wearing and capacity limits that were once mandated by the government. Others have chosen to keep their rules the same until there is further guidance from public health officials.

Every business owner contacted by the Arizona Daily Sun said they are at least keeping a portion of their COVID-19 rules in place, whether that's required mask wearing or less occupancy.

Flagstaff City Council asked businesses last month in response to the governor’s order to continue mitigation efforts, adding that Flagstaff will keep its local face covering mandate in place even if it is no longer enforceable at businesses.

While some businesses have continued enforcing rules anyway, there is no longer legal pressure from the city to ensure compliance from customers. Ron Getto, owner of Starlight Lanes, said being freed of that responsibility was a relief.