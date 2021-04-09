COVID-19 rules still being enforced by many Flagstaff businesses

Businesses throughout Flagstaff are saying they plan to keep COVID-19 protocols in place for the time being, even with the green light from the state to return to regular business practices.
Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order at the end of last month allowing businesses to decide whether to implement regulations of their own or lift them entirely.
For some businesses in Flagstaff, that means easing regulations on mask wearing and capacity limits that were once mandated by the government. Others have chosen to keep their rules the same until there is further guidance from public health officials.
Every business owner contacted by the Arizona Daily Sun said they are at least keeping a portion of their COVID-19 rules in place, whether that's required mask wearing or less occupancy.
Flagstaff City Council asked businesses last month in response to the governor’s order to continue mitigation efforts, adding that Flagstaff will keep its local face covering mandate in place even if it is no longer enforceable at businesses.
While some businesses have continued enforcing rules anyway, there is no longer legal pressure from the city to ensure compliance from customers. Ron Getto, owner of Starlight Lanes, said being freed of that responsibility was a relief.
“We were relieved of our role as a police officer of the community,” Getto said. “We service 125,000 people a year. It's hard to make everybody happy. And COVID made people really critical of things unrelated to their experience in bowling.”
Getto recalled receiving customer feedback early in the pandemic -- not regarding the service, bowling quality or food -- but instead expressing mixed opinions on the bowling alley’s enforcement of government safety protocols. Those comments were meaningful, Getto said, but not something he looked forward to managing.
Now that mandatory safety protocols have been lifted, Getto said Starlight Lanes can use discretion to implement protocols better suited for the bowling alley.
Starlight Lanes plans to continue limiting bowling capacity, but will make slight adjustments. The establishment will also stop enforcing that customers wear masks, although they will continue asking their employees to do so.
Instead of separating bowlers into every other lane, as previously mandated by the state, the bowling alley plans to spread out guests based on their group size, maintaining a capacity close to 60%. That means reaching the capacity through utilizing smaller groups of bowlers on each lane, opposed to a few large groups on every other lane.
The ability to make those types of decisions indicates a level flexibility businesses have not always had during the pandemic.
Local business owner Lisa Lamberson said her businesses will continue to operate with the same precautions that were in place prior to the governor’s executive order. That includes maintaining social distancing, employing strict occupancy limits and requiring that face masks are worn at all times while in the business.
Lamberson owns two popular retail stores in the downtown area, Mountain Sports and Bright Side Bookshop. Both stores will enforce safety protocols based on information from the Arizona Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lamberson stressed the importance of remaining diligent until the pandemic is over, even if that means an occasional uncomfortable interaction with customers. She said a mask works best when everyone wears one.
“Lots of staff that have had to get bold and a little tougher skin when telling people that we have our own rules,” Lamberson said. “We’re not out of the woods yet, and we felt as though we wanted to err on the side of caution and keep our staff safe, our customer safe and our community safe.”
The Flagstaff Mall also plans to follow CDC guidelines through its safety recommendations, strongly encouraging guests to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, mall general manager Bonnie Bouschet said.
Mask-wearing at the mall has not been required by the mall since the governor lifted restrictions, but Bouschet said the mall’s businesses are free to implement their own rules. As of now, each has guidelines in place limiting capacity, Bouschet said.
Change of pace
Many businesses throughout the city reported a shift in customer behavior in recent weeks. At the mall, Bouschet said there was an overall increase in customers after stimulus checks were issued and students began back to school shopping for in-person instruction.
Getto said demand has been on the rise since the beginning of the year, and likely would have regardless of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.
“There is no question that without even lifting the [mask] mandate that demand has been increasing,” Ghetto said. “People don’t need to be told things to realize things. Right or wrong, I think people are becoming more confident.”
Miranda Sweet, business owner and member of the Flagstaff City Council, has been diligent with enforcing COVID-19 protocols since the pandemic began. Now that the city’s mandates are no longer enforceable, she said not much will change at her downtown clothing shop, Rainbow’s End.
Rainbow’s End will continue to enforce mask wearing and limit customer capacity. Sweet said it was crucial to keep the mask mandate in place until vaccine and case numbers improve further.
Sweet added that she was surprised by how tolerant customers have been of COVID-19 policies at Rainbows End after restrictions were lifted. She said she is proud of how the Flagstaff community has responded throughout the virus, and encouraged businesses to keep doing their part.
“I am so incredibly proud of how our community has handled this last year,” Sweet said. “Not everywhere has been this fortunate.”