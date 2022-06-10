COVID-19 metrics still rising in county; new dashboard tracks wastewater data

Coconino County continues to be at a medium community level for COVID-19, according to the latest dashboard data report from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).

The number of new cases has continued to rise for the fourth consecutive week, from 293 the week ending May 28 to 382 the week ending June 4. The case rate is currently 267.7 per 100,000, above the 200 per 100,000 threshold for adjusted community level metrics.

Both community level indicators are in the medium category for the week. New COVID admissions are at a rate of 6.3 per 100,000, and 3.5% of staffed in-patient beds have been occupied by COVID patients in the past week. The high category threshold for each is 10 per 100,000 and 10%, respectively.

While the total number of tests conducted in Coconino County was slightly lower than in the previous week (2,154 compared to 2,286 the week before), the positivity rate continued to rise. A total of 19.8% of tests conducted in the county were positive the week ending June 4, compared to 14.4% the week ending May 28.

Tribal communities and Flagstaff reported the highest case rate for the week, with 408.0 and 274.3 per 100,000, respectively. Residents between the ages of 25 and 44 and 45 and 64 reported the highest case rates (359 and 336 per 100,000 respectively), while those between the ages of 18 and 24 had the highest positivity rate (26.3%).

The number of hospitalizations also rose (nine the week ending June 4 from seven the week before and five the week ending May 21). The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals fell slightly (to 6.6% from 7% the week before) and the number of deaths (one) remained the same.

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, omicron continues to be the most prevalent variant in both the county and the state, with BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 being the most common subvariants.

A total of 40,976 omicron genomes have been sequenced in Arizona since it was first detected in the area, 4,711 of which were in Coconino County.

In Coconino County, BA.2.12.1 makes up the majority of genomes sequenced (71.43%), followed by BA.2 (21.43%) and BA.4 (7.14%).

Across Arizona, BA.2 accounts for 40% of genomes sequenced, while BA.2.12.1 accounts for 52.35% and BA.4 and BA.5 make up 6.47% and 1.18%, respectively.

More about COVID in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

Wastewater tracker

Flagstaff has a new wastewater surveillance tracker as of June 9. A collaboration between TGen North, Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff, it shows viral loads of COVID-19 and norovirus using samples collected in two Flagstaff wastewater plants.

The dashboard shows the viral load in wastewater copies per milliliter per week, beginning in Sept. 2021 for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID) and Jan. 2022 for norovirus.

“The overarching goal is to provide Flagstaff residents with a better understanding of what might be causing illness in the community,” according to the site.

Data is collected from the Wildcat Hill (WCH) and Rio de Flag (Rio) water reclamation plants. Additional site data is also represented on the norovirus plots, as is the rate of COVID cases in Flagstaff.

To determine the viral load, plant personnel collect a 1 gallon composite sample over a 24-hour period (Tuesday to Wednesday). This happens weekly for WCH and in the first two weeks of each month for Rio. Two 50-milliliter samples are then collected from each composite and tested for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and norovirus.

Wastewater testing is used to “determine the exposure to and circulation of pathogens in a population,” according to the tracker. It can be used as an early indicator, as shedding can be detected from wastewater samples in those who don’t have symptoms and about a week before cases are identified in people. In addition, it doesn’t depend on people going out to take a test.

“The utility of wastewater surveillance spans well beyond COVID-19, and can be used as an early indicator of viral pathogen circulation in a community and to inform the public health response,” the site said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) national surveillance site notes that wastewater testing data is “most useful when used with other data.” Wastewater surveillance can give information about trends over time and can be used to prompt early action, it added.

The tracker can be viewed at pathogen-intelligence.tgen.org/wastewater-tracker/flagstaff. It is expected to eventually expand to provide additional data.

