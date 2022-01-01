COVID-19 metrics for Coconino County spiking as omicron cases grow

COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County for the third week in a row. In its data dashboard report published Thursday, the county reported a total of 645 cases for the week ending Dec. 25.

The county continues to be in high transmission for both positivity and case rates. This week’s case rate is 455.9 case per 100,000 individuals, up from 326.5 the week before. Percent positivity of testing done in the county also rose, to 15.4% of tests conducted (last week’s rate was 12.1%).

Residents between the ages of 20 and 44 had both the highest case rate and percent positivity for the week -- 753 per 100,000 and 19.1%, respectively.

COVID hospitalizations were similar to the week before, with a total of 24 cases, mainly in those 55 and older (25 last week). The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals rose to 9.9% this week (from 7.1%), just below the threshold for high transmission. A total of four COVID-related deaths were reported for the week, down from 6 each of the three previous weeks.

Northern Arizona Healthcare lists 49 current COVID cases at Flagstaff Medical Center. A total of 223 of the hospital's 268 licensed beds were full as of Friday, as were 38 of its 41 critical care beds.

The TGen sequencing dashboard lists 276 genomes as being the omicron variant in Arizona as of Dec. 30, 7.37% of the total sequenced in the state this month. This is almost nine times the total reported a week prior (31 as of Dec. 23, or 1.44% of total genomes at the time).

The total of omicron cases also rose in Coconino County this week, to 72 from eight the week before.

While omicron accounts for an increasing percentage of cases, delta is still the most prevalent variant at both the county and state levels. The variant was responsible for 92.8% of sequenced genomes in Arizona this month and a total of 2,461 cases in the county to date.

Most variants of concern in the county (84%) were identified in Flagstaff residents, according to the dashboard report.

A video statement from Coconino County Health and Human Services, posted Dec. 17, encouraged continued mitigation strategies to prevent the variant’s spread. These included physical distancing, mask wearing and testing after being exposed to or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in addition to vaccination.

“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective against severe illness and death regardless of the strain,” epidemiologist Matt Maurer said in the video. “That’s why it’s essential that all those eligible get vaccinated and get a booster in addition to following other recommended precautions.”

Vaccination clinics in Coconino County have adjusted their hours again this week due to the holiday season. The Flagstaff Mall site was closed Friday, as was the Elks Lodge, NAU and Mt. View locations. The last three will host their next clinics beginning Jan. 7, 2022.

A list of vaccination and testing sites in the county, including hours, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

