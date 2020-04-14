COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo police say weekend curfew was effective, urge drivers to slow down

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19 on the sprawling reservation “went very well,” Police Chief Phillip Francisco said Tuesday in a town hall on Facebook.

“This was the largest coordinated operation for the Navajo Police Department that has ever taken place,” he said.

Authorities said 177 citations were issued on the reservation from Friday night through early Monday; 58 were for criminal nuisance and the rest were traffic violations.

As of Monday, the Navajo Nation has reported 813 cases of COVID-19 with 28 deaths. That’s an increase of 115 cases since Saturday.

Over the weekend, Francisco said, two police department employees tested positive for COVID-19. The chief also asked tribal members not to speed on empty roads because that forces officers to interact with the public.

“We are not immune from the possibility of having one of our law enforcement officers contract the virus,” Francisco said. “I am asking for everyone’s compliance so we don’t have to come in more contact with the public and possibly spread this through our police staff.”