COVID-19: Flagstaff facilities continue reopening plans, city council discusses vaccine incentives

Flagstaff City Council capped off a busy work session Tuesday with a COVID-19 discussion, announcing the continued reopening of city facilities and discussing a vaccine incentive program with county leaders.
City staff announced that Jay Lively Ice Arena would reopen to full capacity on June 28. In the meantime, the ice arena increased capacity on Tuesday to allow for programs, such as public skating, to operate while maintaining social distance.
Council supported the proposed date for Jay Lively reopening at full capacity.
The downtown public library on Tuesday began operating with increased capacity and hours, moving to a maximum of 25 patrons from the hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books and other materials can be checked out through a self-serve kiosk, and the library will offer study areas and one-hour computer use. Curbside and phone services remain in effect.
Services were implemented at the eastside library as well, though because it is smaller, hours and capacity is limited. The eastside library will operate with a 15-person capacity on Monday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccine incentive programs
Tuesday’s COVID-19 discussion also focused on vaccine incentive programs after Council received an update on local legislation surrounding the issue.
Currently, local agencies and jurisdictions have been largely preempted by the state banning such measures. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order on April 19 preventing government-mandated “vaccine passports.”
Under the order, local governments are not allowed to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter facilities or receive services. Similarly, businesses that receive money from the state cannot compel the disclosure of vaccine status.
The order does not disqualify local governments from offering vaccine incentives, although Flagstaff Management Director Sarah Langley said there has been interest among the Arizona Legislature to address the matter further before the legislative session ends.
“There is still a chance legislation could emerge that would impact the ability of local governments to incentivize vaccines, but nothing has been passed yet,” Langley said.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said Council appears to have a window of opportunity to implement vaccine incentives from the city, and questioned whether the city could budget for rewards, such as gift cards.
But giving out cash gifts directly from the city seemingly poses legal challenges of its own, Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. Council agreed to explore the possibility of granting free admission to city facilities, such as Jay Lively, to those who are fully vaccinated.
Flagstaff City Attorney Sterling Solomon recommended that city council follows Coconino County’s lead -- which relies on businesses to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives.
During Council's meeting, Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman spoke about the county’s “Be a Big Shot” vaccine program, which qualifies fully vaccinated residents for free rewards in the county.
While the county is not actually providing any incentives itself, the program instead looks to generate partnerships with local businesses. Horstman said many local businesses have been asked to decide how to implement incentives individually and submit proposals through an online form.
Though information on individual incentives has not yet been released to the public, the county website will soon host a list of participating businesses, Horstman said.
One business collective in the city, the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance, has already joined the cause, according to Horstman. The county is now looking for Council’s support in generating partnerships with other businesses around the city.
Council was supportive and thanked county staff for their work to set the program in motion.
Councilmember Miranda Sweet encouraged Flagstaff businesses to participate.
“I would just like to encourage the business community to please jump on board, register and offer some sort of incentive,” Sweet said.