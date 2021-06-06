COVID-19: Flagstaff facilities continue reopening plans, city council discusses vaccine incentives

Flagstaff City Attorney Sterling Solomon recommended that city council follows Coconino County’s lead -- which relies on businesses to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

During Council's meeting, Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman spoke about the county’s “Be a Big Shot” vaccine program, which qualifies fully vaccinated residents for free rewards in the county.

While the county is not actually providing any incentives itself, the program instead looks to generate partnerships with local businesses. Horstman said many local businesses have been asked to decide how to implement incentives individually and submit proposals through an online form.

Though information on individual incentives has not yet been released to the public, the county website will soon host a list of participating businesses, Horstman said.

One business collective in the city, the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance, has already joined the cause, according to Horstman. The county is now looking for Council’s support in generating partnerships with other businesses around the city.

Council was supportive and thanked county staff for their work to set the program in motion.

Councilmember Miranda Sweet encouraged Flagstaff businesses to participate.