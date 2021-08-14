COVID-19 continues to spread in Coconino County

COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Coconino County, according to its Friday data dashboard report. Overall, the county still has a high transmission rate, the same category as 14 of 15 counties in Arizona.
Cases and the incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in hospitals both rose, while the percent positivity moved down to a substantial rate of transmission.
The case rate is now 201.4 per 100,000 people, up from 164.7 last week. The weekly case count (285) is more than twice the number seen at this time last year (119). Meanwhile, CLI increased to 3.8%.
According to the report, “Flagstaff and tribal communities experienced the largest increase in cases from the previous week with a 27 percent and 24 percent increase, respectively. In [the current week], 73 percent of cases were among Flagstaff residents.”
A little over half (50.4%) of Flagstaff residents have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Percent positivity decreased to 9% this week -- which the county attributes to a reporting change as well as an overall increase in testing.
According to a note attached to the report, the county is now using “all PCR tests identified through electronic laboratory reporting during a seven-day time frame to calculate percent positivity. Percent positivity of people tested in Coconino County can still be found on the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) website.”
Testing has increased over the past few weeks as COVID concerns have risen. The report lists a total of 3,653 conducted in the county this week and 2,758 last week.
The ADHS site listed the percent positivity for people tested in the county as 11.5% Friday afternoon, while their percent positivity based on tests conducted was at 8.2%.
After four weeks with no deaths from June 26 to July 17, the county has had five deaths over the past three weeks due to COVID-19.
The delta variant was responsible for the majority of new cases in the county, according to a graph in the report that did not display numbers. TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard reports nearly 84% of sequenced genomes being a result of the delta variant. This rise has largely taken place over the last two months, with delta accounting for 36% in June and only 3% in May.
Delta has “changed the face of our pandemic,” TGen director David Engelthaler said at a Northern Arizona University town hall on Wednesday. “...Now that we have an incredibly infectious variant, cases are starting to rise again. ...The good news is we're seeing a lower amount of serious cases as well as deaths overall as part of this stage of the pandemic. That's in large part because of this stage of immunizations.”
The county also resumed their schools report this week, as school is back in session for most Flagstaff students. The report highlights information divided by school district.
Both FUSD and charter schools in Flagstaff had a high rate of transmission, with case rate and positivity metrics similar to those seen in the county (high and substantial, respectively, for both). FUSD has also resumed a weekly report on COVID cases in the district. For its first week of school, FUSD reported a total of 16 cases in the district spread out across several schools.