COVID-19 continues to spread in Coconino County

Testing has increased over the past few weeks as COVID concerns have risen. The report lists a total of 3,653 conducted in the county this week and 2,758 last week.

The ADHS site listed the percent positivity for people tested in the county as 11.5% Friday afternoon, while their percent positivity based on tests conducted was at 8.2%.

After four weeks with no deaths from June 26 to July 17, the county has had five deaths over the past three weeks due to COVID-19.

The delta variant was responsible for the majority of new cases in the county, according to a graph in the report that did not display numbers. TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard reports nearly 84% of sequenced genomes being a result of the delta variant. This rise has largely taken place over the last two months, with delta accounting for 36% in June and only 3% in May.

Delta has “changed the face of our pandemic,” TGen director David Engelthaler said at a Northern Arizona University town hall on Wednesday. “...Now that we have an incredibly infectious variant, cases are starting to rise again. ...The good news is we're seeing a lower amount of serious cases as well as deaths overall as part of this stage of the pandemic. That's in large part because of this stage of immunizations.”