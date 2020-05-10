COVID-19 complicates budget as Flagstaff City Council looks towards 2021

“We could have a bare bones minimal budget going into the fiscal year, but as has been pointed out in previous conversations, then that will be our budget; we do not have liberties to add to that later on or change it midstream and we will basically go into the next fiscal year living by those parameters,” Clifton said.

Because of that, if the council passed a bare-bones budget and the city then received financial aid from the federal or state government, the city could be unable to spend those dollars, Tadder said.

Whelan said she didn’t see it that way. As a representative, she said once council puts something in the budget and passes that, those become obligations and the city needs to do its best to meet them.

But Whelan found herself alone in that belief and the council directed staff to move forward with the budget that had been proposed.

Pre-pandemic challenges

The city was already facing a difficult financial situation prior to the pandemic as sales tax revenues from this fiscal year did not meet expectations.

Because of that, Tadder said the budget team had already lowered expected revenues for next fiscal year significantly.