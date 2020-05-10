COVID-19 complicates budget as Flagstaff City Council looks towards 2021

The COVID-19 crisis and resulting economic downturn dominated the city’s most recent budget retreat with Flagstaff City Council and staff members struggling with how the city should face the ongoing turmoil.
On paper, the city’s proposed budget remains strikingly similar to how it appeared before the pandemic, though councilmembers and staff alike are expecting substantial losses in revenue as a result of the economic downturn.
Management Services Director Rick Tadder said in part, that’s because doing any kind of accurate forecasting of the city’s economic situation is almost impossible given all the unknowns.
“We’re trying to do our estimates in a very uncertain economy at this time; this is not an economy we’ve seen before or forecast in the past,” Tadder told members of the council during the retreat. “It is also difficult to understand weather this is a short term impact or a long term impact.”
Nonetheless, Tadder said they are expecting to see the city’s revenues take a hit, especially those like the bed board and beverage tax that is levied on hotel rooms, bars and restaurants. Water services funds are also likely to diminish as fewer tourists means less consumption of water, leading to less money coming in the way of fees.
And while all that is likely to mean a significant tightening of the belt for the city next year, Tadder said no one knows what the extent of that will be.
In anticipation of cutbacks, some city departments told the council they were postponing requests for additional staff.
City attorney Sterling Solomon said he had postponed asking for the two additional positions his office needs and Fire Chief Mark Gaillard said he expects the department to operate with as many as six vacancies that they will be unlikely to fill through the next fiscal year.
“We will get smaller; in fact, with respect to the available resources on the street, we are going to reduce the size of the organization to the recession levels from the last recession,” Gaillard said.
While those measures were not easy to hear, Councilmember Jamie Whelan said she wanted to hear more proactive measures such as the ones discussed. She said given the circumstances, the city should be drawing up an extremely conservative budget, not passing one designed before the pandemic occurred.
With the budget talks coming just a week after the city council passed a new recession plan to guide Flagstaff through tough times, Whelan said she believed the city should base the budget off the assumption that the city would be implementing that plan to a significant degree and cut costs wherever possible.
“I am saying as a lens, we must walk into this entire budgeting process as if we are in a recession plan at a significant level -- maybe not right now, but when this budgeting process [ends] we will be,” Whelan said.
But both City Manager Greg Clifton and Mayor Coral Evans disagreed with Whelan and suggested building a budget that way could pose real problems.
Clifton said the recession plan passed the previous week is a document that can augment an existing budget, responding to events as they occur, but not on which something to base the city’s budget.
And in that way, he said the recession plan allows the city to construct a budget without having to forecast and predict what may be occurring 12 months into the future.
“We cannot put together a budget that is forecast upon 12 months of unknown, uncertain circumstances and try to be prescriptive on the front end. That is a failed approach. What is better is to have a budget that is a little more comprehensive and then have the tools to be able to make adjustments with a rapidly changing economy, and that is what the recession plan is predicated on,” Clifton said. “Now that is not to say that we are not being mindful of the downturn of the economy in this budget -- of course we are.”
Clifton also pointed out that the city can very easily not spend money that is outlined in the budget, but it is far more difficult, potentially impossible, to spend additional dollars if they are not included.
Tadder agreed and said the budget essentially outlines the maximum amount of money the city is allowed, but not required to, spend in a year.
“We could have a bare bones minimal budget going into the fiscal year, but as has been pointed out in previous conversations, then that will be our budget; we do not have liberties to add to that later on or change it midstream and we will basically go into the next fiscal year living by those parameters,” Clifton said.
Because of that, if the council passed a bare-bones budget and the city then received financial aid from the federal or state government, the city could be unable to spend those dollars, Tadder said.
Whelan said she didn’t see it that way. As a representative, she said once council puts something in the budget and passes that, those become obligations and the city needs to do its best to meet them.
But Whelan found herself alone in that belief and the council directed staff to move forward with the budget that had been proposed.
Pre-pandemic challenges
The city was already facing a difficult financial situation prior to the pandemic as sales tax revenues from this fiscal year did not meet expectations.
Because of that, Tadder said the budget team had already lowered expected revenues for next fiscal year significantly.
“It was no small feat to trim our budget by approximately a million dollars before we even came to this discussion,” Clifton told the council. “We’ve gone back and forth between the budget team and the respective divisions to trim costs where we could, and we did that in the climate of declining revenues but pre-COVID-19.”
On top of less than stellar sales tax revenue, the city is also still expecting the state to charge Flagstaff for its higher minimum wage. The state could dock Flagstaff over a million dollars to cover the impact of the wage on state agencies and contractors operating locally.
Councilmember Austin Aslan worried that the state might withhold COVID-related funds due to the disagreement over the minimum wage.
City Management Analyst Jack Fitchett said he could not say for sure if that was possible, but said it was doubtful. He said there have been talks with State Rep. Walt Blackman on whether the minimum wage charges could be postponed until after COVID-19 passes.
Additional funding asks
Council also discussed funding several additional requests from local organizations and partners. The city received appeals for more funding to support United Way, the Boys and Girls Club and High Country Humane.
Whelan wondered if the city should provide any of the additional funding and instead hold off on any requests until the city has a full picture of the crisis.
Instead, she suggested the council put any additional monies into a fund that could be dipped into as expenses came up throughout the next year and be directed to other organizations later on.
But Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni said these organizations need more support than ever now and if the city has funds to help, it should to the greatest extent possible.
In the end, the council decided to move forward with providing funding to some of the organizations if it did not negatively impact the city’s own budget greatly.
The council did reallocate money that the city had originally approved to assist residents of trailer parks who may be evicted. That money was instead put toward rental assistance programs for those who may be struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 crisis.
Evans said the council would put money back into the trailer park fund as soon as they could.
