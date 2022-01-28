 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases decrease in Coconino County in latest metrics

  • Updated
Vaccine Clinic at Puento de Hozho

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are ready for distribution at FUSD's vaccine clinic at Puente de Hozho Elementary School in this December file photo.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun file

COVID-19 metrics for Coconino County began to fall this week after a record-breaking start to 2022.

The county’s dashboard data report lists 2,892 new cases for the week ending Saturday, Jan. 22, a rate that, while still higher than anything seen in the previous two years of pandemic, is almost a thousand cases less than had been reported the week before.

Percent positivity of tests conducted in the county rose slightly from 29% to 30.4% after remaining at a similar level the two weeks prior (the rate for the week ending Jan. 8 was 29.2%). Almost 3,000 fewer tests were conducted than the previous week (14,372 compared to this week’s 11,495).

The areas with the highest case rates this week were again tribal communities and the City of Flagstaff (2,611.8 and 2,087.7 cases per 100,000, respectively). The case rate in Coconino County as a whole is 2,044 per 100,000 individuals compared to 2,509 the week before.

Residents aged 20-44 had the highest case rate for the week (2,467 per 100,000), while those under 20 and between the ages of 45 and 54 had the highest positivity yields (36.1% and 30.4%, respectively).

Hospitalizations and the incidence of COVID-like illness both fell this week, while deaths remained even (three for both this and the previous week). The county reported a CLI of 18.9% for the week (20.9% the week before), and 24 hospitalizations (down from 40).

Most variants of concern (83%) were identified in Flagstaff residents, with omicron continuing to be the most common (a total of 659 in the county as of Jan. 22, according to the report).

The same is true across Arizona, according to TGen’s sequencing dashboard. Its omicron tracker lists 100% of genomes sequenced in the state for the week as omicron variants, and 94.29% throughout January so far.

Flagstaff schools reported similar trends to the county overall for the week, with case rates falling and increases in percent positivity. All districts in the county listed high transmission levels for both metrics.

At Flagstaff charter schools, the case rate fell to 2,124 per 100,000 (from 2,713 the week before) and percent positivity rose to 29.3% (from 28%). Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) reported a case rate of 2,159 for the week (from 2,746) and a positivity yield of 29.5% (from 28.4%).

The district reported 375 new cases for the week, bringing its total in the current school year to 2,137. The schools with the highest case rates were Flagstaff High School (125), Coconino High School (65) and Mount Elden Middle School (29).

Northern Arizona University reported a lower number of tests conducted on its campus for the week (3,671 compared to 5,111 the week before) and a similar positivity rate to previous weeks (25.6% from 25.7%). Most of the positive tests were of NAU-affiliated individuals (627 of 941 total).

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave, Page A7

