COVID-19 cases decrease as vaccinations rise in Coconino County

With recorded COVID-19 cases in Coconino County totaling more than 16,000, vaccine doses administered are now approaching 49,000 as the county continues to work to vaccinate those in the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups.
According to the latest vaccine data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, now included in Coconino County Health and Human Services’ weekly COVID-19 report, approximately 24% of people in Coconino County have been vaccinated, including 13,285 who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday. This month, the top two days for vaccinations were Feb. 12 and 17, which each saw nearly 3,000 doses administered.
Those currently eligible for vaccination include all essential workers, adults age 65 and older, long-term care facility residents, and staff and adults with high-risk medical conditions living in shelter or other congregate living settings.
Of all county residents who have received a vaccine dose, most fall into the 20-44 and 65 and older age groups. About 61% of all county vaccine recipients have been women.
As of Feb. 20, CCHHS reported nearly 20,000 Flagstaff residents had received at least one dose and 7,039 were fully vaccinated. Tribal communities, though, have the highest vaccination rate in the county per 100,000 people, at a rate of 11,222 compared to Flagstaff’s 7,565.
With the exception of a drop in vaccinations two weeks ago, weekly vaccine counts among county residents have been increasing each week since beginning in mid-December.
Vaccine appointments at Fort Tuthill for last week that were canceled due to weather-related shipment delays were rescheduled for this week after the allocations arrived. Because the county’s incoming vaccine supply has been unpredictable week-to-week, CCHHS Division Manager Sarah Schildecker said the county opens up new Fort Tuthill appointments on Fridays, after it receives its weekly shipment. This week, it opened more than 700 first-dose appointments.
She said it is too soon to tell how the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine could affect the county’s allocation, but like both the Pfizer and Moderna versions, it will depend on how many doses the state receives.
“What we’re hearing is that it’s not going to be a lot to start,” Schildecker said. “They didn’t manufacture nearly as much as Pfizer or Moderna did prior to [emergency use] approval, so I think it’s going to be a trickle in the beginning.”
Coconino County’s COVID-19 case numbers have been steadily decreasing since the week of Jan. 9, which holds the local record for most cases recorded in a single week: 1,288. In the last reported week, ending Feb. 20, 215 total cases were recorded, similar to the numbers seen in the summer and early fall.
County epidemiologist Matthew Maurer said these decreases have been occurring in all age groups and geographic areas throughout the county, except Page, which saw a slight increase in cases last week.
He warned community members not to change behaviors as a result of this decrease, which reflects case numbers seen in September and June.
“We’re seeing decreases from a very, very high number of cases that we saw back in November, December and a spike in cases at the beginning of January, so it looks like we’ve had a very steep decrease from those numbers, but we’re still seeing very high transmission,” Maurer said.
Though percent positivity of testing and COVID-like illnesses reported in hospitals dropped to the level of moderate transmission this week, the county’s overall level of community remains at the substantial level.
“We still need to be very, very careful, and understand that the virus is still very much within each of our communities and transmission is still very, very easy amongst each of us,” Maurer said.
COVID-19 testing has also decreased from a high point in early January. Last week’s total number of tests administered dropped to 4,625 from 7,139 the previous week.
Maurer said this decrease in testing could be partly responsible for the drop in cases; however, it is a good sign that the positivity yield has also been decreasing.
“While I do like to see that people are continuing to get tested -- especially if they need to -- I think it’s just fine for people who don’t have a reason to get tested to not be going out and putting themselves in an environment where they feel like they have to get tested,” he said.
For more information on Coconino County’s response to COVID-19, visit https://coconino.az.gov/covid19.
