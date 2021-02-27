COVID-19 cases decrease as vaccinations rise in Coconino County

County epidemiologist Matthew Maurer said these decreases have been occurring in all age groups and geographic areas throughout the county, except Page, which saw a slight increase in cases last week.

He warned community members not to change behaviors as a result of this decrease, which reflects case numbers seen in September and June.

“We’re seeing decreases from a very, very high number of cases that we saw back in November, December and a spike in cases at the beginning of January, so it looks like we’ve had a very steep decrease from those numbers, but we’re still seeing very high transmission,” Maurer said.

Though percent positivity of testing and COVID-like illnesses reported in hospitals dropped to the level of moderate transmission this week, the county’s overall level of community remains at the substantial level.

“We still need to be very, very careful, and understand that the virus is still very much within each of our communities and transmission is still very, very easy amongst each of us,” Maurer said.

COVID-19 testing has also decreased from a high point in early January. Last week’s total number of tests administered dropped to 4,625 from 7,139 the previous week.