COVID-19 booster recommendations updated

Anyone ages 5 or older with “a moderately to severely weakened immune system” is now eligible to receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) update.

People meeting the updated criteria can receive an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine beginning 28 days after the first two doses, according to a CDC guidance updated Tuesday.

A CCHHS social media post announcing this change said the guidance applied to organ or stem cell transplant recipients, those receiving active cancer treatment, and those who have an advanced or untreated HIV infection, among others.

The post also noted an update to adult booster recommendations. While the timeline for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters (six and two months, respectively) has not changed, the CDC now recommends those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses get a booster shot five months later.

A list of vaccination locations in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations. CCHHS’s Flagstaff Mall vaccination site will be closed Friday, and is set to resume its usual schedule the following Wednesday.