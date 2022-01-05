 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 booster recommendations updated

Vaccines Ready

Syringes filled with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sit in a basket waiting for patients at Apricus Health Flagstaff Family Care Clinic on North Fourth Street in this August 2020 file photo. 

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun file

Anyone ages 5 or older with “a moderately to severely weakened immune system” is now eligible to receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) update.

People meeting the updated criteria can receive an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine beginning 28 days after the first two doses, according to a CDC guidance updated Tuesday.

A CCHHS social media post announcing this change said the guidance applied to organ or stem cell transplant recipients, those receiving active cancer treatment, and those who have an advanced or untreated HIV infection, among others.

The post also noted an update to adult booster recommendations. While the timeline for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters (six and two months, respectively) has not changed, the CDC now recommends those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses get a booster shot five months later.

A list of vaccination locations in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations. CCHHS’s Flagstaff Mall vaccination site will be closed Friday, and is set to resume its usual schedule the following Wednesday.

President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm Tuesday as the U.S. set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant. Speaking ahead of a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House, Biden looked both to convey his administration's urgency toward addressing the new variant and to convince wary Americans that the current surge bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year's deadly winter. The president emphasized that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have mitigated the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.

Omicron turns focus to hospitalizations; AZ reports over 7,000 cases, 154 deaths, Page A6

