Cover Arizona offers help with health insurance enrollment

The extended special enrollment period (SEP) for health insurance ends August 15. Cover Arizona is offering a free service to help Arizonans identify the best plan for their needs before that deadline.

Arizona residents still in need of health care coverage can schedule an appointment with a health care counselor through Cover Arizona’s website. The service is designed to help individuals sort through “the multitude of options on the federal insurance marketplace,” according to a press release. This is designed to be a replacement for sales interactions from insurance brokers in obtaining a new policy.

President Biden announced the extended SEP in March 2021 to give additional time to enroll or re-evaluate their plans after the American Rescue plan passed. The 2022 Open Enrollment Period will run November 1 through December 15 2021 after the current extension closes.

Those interested in the program can make an appointment through coveraz.org or by calling 1-800-377-3536. According to the press release, “appointments are required and are expected to fill up fast.”

