Crews with Tiffany Construction began work Monday on a new set of flood mitigation infrastructure north of Flagstaff within Schultz Creek, as Coconino County and the U.S. Forest Service respond to the impact of the 2022 Pipeline Fire.

“The Coconino County Flood Control District is committed to mitigating the impacts of post-fire flooding on our communities through watershed restoration and flood mitigation,” Flood Control District Chair Patrice Horstman said in a statement.

The work, expected to take between four to six weeks to complete, is designed to mitigate the substantial amounts of sediment within floodwaters that come off of the Pipeline burn scar. The 2022 fire damaged the Schultz Creek watershed, dramatically increasing levels of flow and erosion in Schultz Creek.

Areas of Flagstaff experienced significant flooding impacts off of the Pipeline Fire burn scar during the 2022 monsoon season, bringing more than 3,300 tons of ash and sediment through city stormwater infrastructure and places such as Frances Short Pond.

But in a statement, Sean Golightly, the county Flood District community relations manager, said the work on Schultz Creek will look significantly different from other county-led projects to mitigate flood control.

Golightly said the work should prove to be much less invasive than other similar projects the county has used to reduce sediment loads within floodwaters.

In the past, the county, working with the Coconino National Forest and engineering company Natural Channel Design, has used a strategy of known as “alluvial fan restoration,” Golightly said.

Such alluvial fans have proven successful downstream from other burn scars, creating a sort of artificial river delta and allowing floodwaters to slow down and spread out, and encouraging the water to drop much of the sediment and debris it is carrying.

But the creation of an alluvial fan means the flattening and grading large areas of forest, and the elimination of many trees within the area.

And in the limited and sensitive area of Schultz Creek, Golightly told the Arizona Daily Sun that the county and Natural Channel Design are taking a different tactic to achieve the same ends.

The strategy is called “plug and spread,” he said.

The plug and spread strategy makes use of a series of smaller dams within the creek bed that work to slow floodwaters before allowing them to then spread back out within a smaller area, depositing the carried sediments along the way.

“There are a couple reasons that the Schultz Creek drainage is good candidate for the plug and spread technique. First, the landscape is shaped the right way. In the higher elevations of the drainage, its mostly narrow channel,” Golightly said. “But down near the bottom, close to where Schultz Creek meets the 'Schultz Y' and the City of Flagstaff sediment basins, there’s a valley where the natural contours of the land are conducive to implementation of the plug and spread technique.”

For the plug and spread system within Schultz Creek, the infrastructure will consist of 11 small dams approximate 3-4 feet in height, Golightly said.

The new strategy will also better preserve the Schultz Creek area, which is not only a popular area for recreation but also represents unburned habitat for wildlife in the area, Golightly said.

“We can come in and put these plugs in strategically so that we go through the least amount of trees and cause the least amount of disturbance,” engineering firm Natural Channel Design President Allen Haden said in a statement.

Still, Golightly cautioned that the work will won’t leave the area completely unaltered. But compared to the creation of an alluvial fan, the “plug and spread technique will disturb less than the alternatives while still delivering sediment reduction and support the function of downstream stormwater systems.”

While the Schultz Creek project represents the first time the technique is being used to respond to post-fire flooding around Flagstaff, Golightly said the technique is not new.

In a statement, Haden said the strategy was first made popular by the Forest Service to restore perennial wetlands and meadows that had been impacted by overgrazing.

Indeed, the technique was used by the Coconino National Forest in in Long Valley near Clint’s Well to do just that, where grazing had degraded a meadow ecosystem, Golightly said.

“We’re kind of putting it on steroids [in Schultz Creek] and trying to create an alluvial fan system with it,” Haden said in a statement.

The plug and spread infrastructure represents just the first phase of flood mitigation work in the area below the Pipeline burn scar.

The second phase of the restoration of the Schultz Creek watershed will take place late this calendar year. It will involve erosion reduction measures farther up in the watershed that are acting as a significant source of sediment for downstream flows.

“On-forest watershed restoration, like what is being constructed in Schultz Creek watershed, is the game changer that reduces the impact of sediment and debris overwhelming downstream stormwater systems,” shared Lucinda Andreani, the Flood Control District administrator.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Forest Service via congressionally approved funds.

The $5.4 million Schultz Creek project represents just one part of about $90 million worth of flood mitigation projects to other flood areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire.

Golightly said the county is also looking at flood control efforts within the Government Tank watershed, and the plug and spread strategy could again be used in that area.

Schultz Road is closed to motorized traffic throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to last between four to six weeks. The road will remain open to hikers, cyclists and equestrian use, although about a half-mile of the Chimney Trail is closed to all users.

Even so, county and forest officials say residents and recreationists should exercise caution while near the construction area as there will be heavy machinery present in the forest and on the roadways.