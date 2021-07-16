 Skip to main content
County: Those in Museum Fire Flood area should shelter in place, if outside should seek high ground now
County: Those in Museum Fire Flood area should shelter in place, if outside should seek high ground now

  • Updated
Coconino County officials are telling residents within the Spruce Wash watershed to shelter in place, or if outside, to seek higher ground imminently after a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

 The flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

The warning comes after several flooding events that have come throughout the last week, brought on by intense monsoon storms. 

