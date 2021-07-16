County: Those in Museum Fire Flood area should shelter in place, if outside should seek high ground now

Coconino County officials are telling residents within the Spruce Wash watershed to shelter in place, or if outside, to seek higher ground imminently after a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

The warning comes after several flooding events that have come throughout the last week, brought on by intense monsoon storms.

