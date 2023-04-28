The cost of admission to the Coconino County Fair will be increasing this year.

The change comes after the Coconino County Board of Supervisors discussed the price of admission fees earlier this month, voting unanimously to increase the ticket price.

The Coconino County Fair ticket prices have not increased since 2008, and the County officials say the change in ticket price reflects growth of the fair, increasing costs of holding it, and staffing needs.

Starting this year, adult admission tickets, ages 13 and older, are now $10. Senior admission tickets, ages 64 and older, are $6, while Military/Veteran prices are $5.

Youth tickets will not change for the 2023 Fair and will remain $5 but have been approved to increase by $1 starting with the 2024 Fair. Children 5 and under will remain free.

An admission ticket is valid for any one day at the Coconino County Fair.

The Coconino County Fair is held annually on Labor Day weekend at the Fairgrounds at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff.

The upcoming Fair will be held September 1 - 4, 2023. Early Bird ticket sales for the 2023 Coconino County Fair will be available July 1, 2023.

Information on tickets as well as all Coconino County Fair updates, employment opportunities, and ways to participate can be found at our website: www.CoconinoCountyFair.com.