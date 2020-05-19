County seeks school Governing Board candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tommy Lewis, Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, is inviting residents to volunteer as school board members to help shape policies that impact the education of local children.

Governing Board seats will be voted on during the General Election on November 3. The following Coconino County school districts have Governing Board seats available:

Flagstaff Unified School District (3 seats)

Williams Unified School District (3 seats)

Grand Canyon Unified School District (4 seats)

Chevelon Butte School District (4 seats)

Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District (3 seats)

Page Unified School District (3 seats)

Maine Consolidated Unified School District (4 seats)

Tuba City Unified School District (3 seats)

Coconino Community College District #1, #4 and #5 (3 seats)

Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology (CAVIAT)

Northeast Arizona Technological Institute of Vocational Education (NATIVE) Tuba City.

Candidates must be registered voters in Arizona and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to Election Day. Candidates may not be employed by the school district.

Nomination packets are available online at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2247/2020-School-Board-Elections. Completed nomination packets will be accepted June 6 through July 8. For more information or to request a packet by mail, please contact Kandi Slack at 928-679-8070 or kslack@coconino.az.gov.

