County seeks public input on redistricting for supervisor/CCC board districts

Coconino County has begun its redistricting process and invites the public to provide input.

Every 10 years, based on US Census data, supervisorial districts must be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. In Coconino County, the Board of Supervisors is responsible for drawing these districts, which also apply to the Coconino County Community Collage Board.

Residents of Coconino County can visit the redistricting website for an interactive map that displays the latest Census numbers by district and ethnicity as well as population changes.

Community meetings to solicit public input will occur in each district. Coconino County will be share additional details soon on the County’s website and social media channels for public input and participation.

In the meantime, county officials are inviting members of the public to visit the County’s redistricting website to learn more about the process and how to participate. The website also provides key dates and timelines. The final adoption of the revised district lines will occur on December 1, 2021.

More information can be found at coconino.az.gov/redistricting.