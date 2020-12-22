Coconino County resident pays for adoption fees at Coconino Humane Association for 2nd time in 2020

“More than anything, we're just incredibly thankful,” Ryan told the Arizona Daily Sun.

With so many people still struggling financially as a result of the downturn, and Christmas just around the corner, Ryan said this was a great time for such a generous act to occur.

“It's getting close to Christmas; we'd love to see the animals go to good, forever homes, right at Christmas time, as long as people are planning ahead that this is a lifetime commitment,” Ryan said. “But so many people are really struggling, you know, and there are a lot of people who either have been laid off or they’ve had their hours cut. And this is a great way to have that companion without necessarily that large adoption fee up front.”

Ryan said the staff are now getting ready for the onslaught of residents interested in adopting an animal.

In February, after the news of the resident's good deed went out, Ryan said they had a flood of people coming out to the shelter wanting to look at the animals they could adopt. The day the story was published online, she said, they had nearly 20 adoptions by the end of the day. And within a week they had adopted out 90 of the animals.