Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen has been recognized as a 2023 Leader of the Year in Government by the Arizona Capitol Times.

Hansen has served as the Coconino County's recorder since 2013. She has over 36 years of experience working in election administration.

The award recognizes her recent achievements in her position as county recorder.

County officials said Hansen is a tireless advocate for striking down barriers for voting and expanding the voting franchise to all eligible citizens.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for recent accomplishments,” Hansen said in a statement. “My name may be on the award, but it really is a recognition of the hard work of the entire team in the Recorder’s office.”

In the Government category, Hansen joins fellow Coconino County Recorder Stephen Richer of Maricopa County, Mayor Jason Beck of Peoria, and former State Sen. Steve Kaiser in this leadership recognition. The Capitol Times will honor them and all recipients at an awards show on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Phoenix Art Museum.

