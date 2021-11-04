County PnZ Commissioner John Ruggles receives planning award

A member of Coconino County’s Planning and Zoning Commission has been honored by the American Planning Association’s Arizona Chapter.

At a virtual event earlier this year, Commissioner John Ruggles was recognized as the “Distinguished Citizen Planner” following nomination by the Coconino County Community Development Department.

In their nomination letter, Coconino County Community Development said Ruggles should be recognized as “a role model for appointed commissioners and residents alike.”

“His ability to clearly explain complicated ideas make him a respected and sought-after resource by planners, elected officials, and residents. He is a tireless volunteer who regularly commits to serving on projects beyond regular commissioner duties,” the letter said.

The Distinguished Contributor to Arizona Planning category recognizes an individual advancing or promoting the cause of planning in the public arena in nine categories, including outstanding service, commitment, effectiveness, leadership, innovation, significance and long-term results.

“It’s important to celebrate the value and impact of planning,” said APA-AZ Chapter President Jerry Stabley. “Sharing insights into these impactful plans and the capabilities of professional and citizen planners can help other Arizona communities pursue their collective future vision and goals.”

