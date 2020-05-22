County Offices closed for Memorial Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All Coconino County administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in honor of Memorial Day.

Administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed, but Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be operating under normal schedules. Please dial 911 for emergencies or (928) 774-4523 for non-emergencies.

COVID-19 testing at Fort Tuthill and the COVID-19 Information Line will also be closed. The county’s COVID-19 response efforts will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

A campfire ban is enacted in Coconino County and all Arizona national forests. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire are prohibited throughout county’s jurisdictional boundaries. Gas and propane powered stoves, grills or lanterns with an on/off switch are permitted.

All Coconino County parks, trails and natural areas — except Louise Yellowman County Park — will be open. Restrooms, playgrounds, basketball courts, ramadas and stables are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Archery day passes are not available for purchase but members can still use the range. Coconino County encourages the public to engage in responsible physical and social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you are utilizing parks, trails and natural areas.

Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) Animal Management will have an officer available from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on May 25. Contact (928) 679-8756 and leave a message and an officer will respond. Call 911 for emergencies.