Coconino County’s Administrative Offices at 219 E. Cherry Ave. and the County Attorney’s Office at 110 E. Cherry Ave. will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday Monday, September 4, 2023. Offices will return to regular operation on Tuesday.

Mountain Line will operate on a Weekend/Holiday schedule and the Administrative Office will be closed on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 4. The scheduled service to the Coconino County Fair will operate on Monday, Sept. 4 and details can be found at www.mountainline.az.gov/coconino-fair.

The County Health and Human Services offices at 2625 King St. will also be closed. Animal Management will have an officer available from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at (928) 679-8756 to leave a message and an officer will return the call.

The Sheriff’s dispatch, patrol, and detention facility will operate normally. Dial 9-1-1 for emergencies, for non-emergencies dial (928) 679-8756.

The 74th Annual Coconino County Fair will wrap its final day on Labor Day, opening from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. The free Mountain Line shuttle will operate its normal schedule, picking up fair patrons at the Downtown Connection Center in Flagstaff every 20 minutes beginning at 10 a.m., with the last bus departing the fairgrounds at 4:50 p.m.