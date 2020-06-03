County offers plan review for reopening businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Arizona businesses are in the process of reopening following the expiration of the Arizona stay-at-home order, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is strongly recommending that that businesses implement health and physical distancing strategies into reopening plans, considering the still-increasing cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Organizations can submit their reopening plans for free review by County public health officials. CCHHS recommends following guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona Department of Health Services. Reopening guidelines are available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2374/Guidance.

Reopening plans may be submitted to Coconino County’s secure web interface for a free review at: https://app.sharebase.com/#/folder/663/share/473---jNzL-BSFwwns6IuXI2FwBEp51M.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue to follow guidance and precautions to help to slow the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face covering when in public, social distancing, washing hands frequently, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and staying home when sick.

For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.