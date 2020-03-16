County offering COVID-19 swab testing for people with doctor’s orders
0 comments
alert

County offering COVID-19 swab testing for people with doctor’s orders

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Testing

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

 CDC via AP

Coconino County has established a drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection facility at Fort Tuthill. The site will be available for swab testing from noon — 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, hours for drive-up testing will be from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

An order from a medical provider is required for testing. Testing sites are not open to the public and people without proper documentation will be turned away. Once complete, the specimen will be taken to a test site for COVID-19 testing. Northern Arizona Health Care will initially support the collection process and materials needed to obtain specimens.

The County has established a COVID-19 Information Line from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily for people who have questions. The Information Line number is 928-679-7300. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.

0 comments
6
0
1
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News