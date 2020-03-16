County offering COVID-19 swab testing for people with doctor’s orders

Coconino County has established a drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection facility at Fort Tuthill. The site will be available for swab testing from noon — 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, hours for drive-up testing will be from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

An order from a medical provider is required for testing. Testing sites are not open to the public and people without proper documentation will be turned away. Once complete, the specimen will be taken to a test site for COVID-19 testing. Northern Arizona Health Care will initially support the collection process and materials needed to obtain specimens.

The County has established a COVID-19 Information Line from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily for people who have questions. The Information Line number is 928-679-7300. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.

