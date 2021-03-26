County leaders honor Jayne during final meeting as manager

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors recognized the service of County Manager Jimmy Jayne during his last board meeting in the position this week.
Jayne, who announced his intention to retire in December of last year after serving three years as manager, will stay on for a time. But this week was the last time he will be attending a board meeting in the manager role. Instead, Jayne will be stepping into an advisory position, assisting Steve Peru in his transition as he takes over the position.
“Serving the public here in Coconino County has been one of the highlights in my 30-year career in public service,” Jayne told the board and county leadership.
Before his time at Coconino County, Jayne also served as the manager in Navajo County.
“Thank you for all you have done for Coconino County; I promise I will not goof it up,” Peru told Jayne.
Matt Ryan, county board chairman, recognized Jayne for the leadership he had provided during several difficult moments for the county, including the Museum Fire and the ongoing pandemic and economic downturn.
Ryan said Jayne had helped to modernize county departments, including improvements to the public affairs department, and added that the baskets of cookies he would distribute will also be sorely missed.
“Jimmy is well respected around the state as a leader in county government, and he is one of the longest-serving managers and is looked at for his expertise. [. . .] Jimmy’s relationships on the state, federal and tribal levels have helped the county significantly,” Ryan said during the meeting. “He can call the Navajo Nation president and he will be answered when he calls.”
Former Supervisor Liz Archuleta, who left the board earlier this year to take the position at the United States Department of Agriculture, also tuned into the meeting to recognize Jayne’s service.
“One of the things we all know about Jimmy is that he has a passion for county government,” Archuleta said. “You came into Coconino County at a time when we really really needed you, we needed your leadership, we needed your passion for the county, we needed your listening ear because you are a great listener, and that is no small feat.”