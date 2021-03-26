County leaders honer Jayne during final meeting as manager

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors recognized the service of County manager Jimmy Jayne during his last board meeting in the position this week.

Jayne, who announced his intention to retire in December of last year after serving three years as Coconino County manager, will stay on for a time.

But this week was the last time Jayne will be attending a board meeting in the manager role. Instead, Jayne will be stepping into an advisory position, assisting Steve Peru in his transition into the new county manager.

“Serving the public here in Coconino county has been one of the highlights in my 30 year career in public service,” Jayne told the board and county leadership.

Before his time at Coconino County, Jayne also served as the manager in Navajo County.

“Thank you for all you have done for Coconino county, I promise I will not goof it up,” Peru told Jayne.

County board chairman Matt Ryan recognized Jayne for the leadership Jayne had provided during several difficult moments for the county including the Museum Fire and the ongoing pandemic and economic downturn.