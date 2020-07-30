County jail expects phone, video, financial interruptions until Aug. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County jails in Flagstaff and Page are transitioning to a new records system and expect a week of interruptions for people interacting with their services.

The transition between records management systems is expected to impact inmate phone, video visitation and money deposits from Friday, July 30 to Thursday, Aug. 6. The interruptions are expected to cease once the new system is brought online, jail staff wrote in a press release.

"We appreciate your understanding as the new system is implemented," according to a press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0