County installs emergency flood control measures in Mt. Elden during monsoon respite

Andreani said the recent flooding had been cutting deep channels through the Mount Elden Estates neighborhood, which sits just below the burn scar. The neighborhood was one of a handful evacuated when the Museum Fire burned close to 2,000 acres in the area of Dry Lake Hills in 2019.

“We saw channels that were three to five feet deep, and went to about 15 feet in just those five or six flooding events that we had. You know, [that’s a] pretty extreme erosion rate. And we haven't even had the really big event yet, to be honest. We haven't had a rainfall event over the entire burn area,” Andreani told the Arizona Daily Sun. “The level of erosion that we were seeing was going to put some of these areas, some of these homes, at risk for destruction.”

But the work they are doing -- lining parts of the channel with large boulders -- should help control the width of the channel, and the extent of future erosion in any one area.

To do that, Haden said, they actually have to fit all those rocks together in a way that they can mutually support each other under the extreme forces that floods can bring, not unlike a keystone arch.