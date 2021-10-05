County in works to determine final uses for American Rescue Plan funds

After Congress and the Biden administration passed close to $2 trillion in COVID relief earlier this year, Coconino County is now deciding where to put that money to good use.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors recently held the first of several meetings with county staff to dive into funding requests from both within and outside the organization to which the aid could apply.

Those final decisions will likely be made in the first half of November.

The process will determine where the $27.8 million in ARPA funding that the county received will go and how it will be spent.

The county also has about $2 million in leftover general fund dollars gained when the local economy -- and thus county revenues -- recovered more quickly than expected.

That number is not pocket change, but the supervisors received more than $63 million in funding requests from various county departments. Requests for funding were also made by service providers and partner organizations that operate within the county.

County staff say they are presenting the board with close to $30 million in suggested expenditures.