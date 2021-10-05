County in works to determine final uses for American Rescue Plan funds

After Congress and the Biden administration passed close to $2 trillion in COVID relief earlier this year, Coconino County is now deciding where to put that money to good use.
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors recently held the first of several meetings with county staff to dive into funding requests from both within and outside the organization to which the aid could apply.
Those final decisions will likely be made in the first half of November.
The process will determine where the $27.8 million in ARPA funding that the county received will go and how it will be spent.
The county also has about $2 million in leftover general fund dollars gained when the local economy -- and thus county revenues -- recovered more quickly than expected.
That number is not pocket change, but the supervisors received more than $63 million in funding requests from various county departments. Requests for funding were also made by service providers and partner organizations that operate within the county.
County staff say they are presenting the board with close to $30 million in suggested expenditures.
Staff suggested that much of the ARPA funding go to pay for continued efforts by the County Health and Human Services Department and to the court system, which has seen a huge glut of cases that has been difficult to work through in part because of the pandemic.
The county’s effort comes after the Treasury Department has continued to release guidance on exactly how the American Rescue Plan Act funding can and cannot be used.
On Tuesday, Coconino County Manager Steve Peru said generally those restrictions mean the money can be used to support the public health response to COVID, as well as to address negative economic impacts associated with the pandemic, including replacing losses to the county’s revenues.
Those restrictions mean it is unlikely that the funding can be used to respond to recent flooding events that occurred throughout the summer in Flagstaff and parts of the county.
Of the $63 million in requests, not all are actually in accordance with the guidelines released by the Treasury Department. County staff have been working through the long list to determine which requests are in compliance.
They are then working to narrow the list of requests further before making recommendations to the board.
County staff suggested to the board that $9.2 million of the ARPA funding be set aside to cover the lost revenue that occurred as a result of the pandemic.
Finance Manager Siri Mullaney said by using the money to recoup those lost revenues, the board has much more freedom in how those dollars can be spent.
County staff suggested taking advantage of that freedom, distributing a portion of the funding to various county departments for long deferred maintenance or upgrades.
County Deputy Manager Lucinda Andreani said $4.3 million could be used to upgrade ventilation, sanitation and security at county facilities. Specifically in terms of ventilation systems, Andreani said much of the current infrastructure is at the end of its usable or expected life and it would be cheaper to replace those systems proactively than simply letting them fail.
Andreani suggested that $4 million also be used to for maintenance of and upgrades to the county’s computer systems across the board, while another $1.4 million could be used to help expand sewer and water systems at Fort Tuthill County Park.
After replacing lost revenues, county staff suggested a few other uses for the funds that fit within the Treasury Department’s guidelines.
Those included close to $6.4 million in ARPA funding be directed to support the county health department, largely supporting and paying for COVID-related expenses and response. That includes programs such as home delivery of meals.
Then, about $2 million of the funding could go toward a new mental and behavioral health program aimed at youth that the county is piloting.
Deputy County Manager Susan Brown said staff are suggesting that $5.6 million go to support the criminal justice system, largely to bring on additional staff to help work through the glut of cases.
That would include funding additional staff for the Clerk of the Court, the Superior Court System, and both the Attorneys Office and Public Defender’s Office.
Money would also be used to improve technology within the Coconino County Superior Court, the Flagstaff Justice Court and the county detention facility.
Lastly, staff also recommended about $5 million be directed to local service providers that work within the county, although the board plans to discuss the details of those suggested expenditures next month.
The Board of Supervisors next plans to hold individual meetings with staff members as they look to make the final determination on how money will be spent.
