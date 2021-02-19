County hopes construction could stimulate COVID-impacted economy

In an effort to stimulate a pandemic stricken northern Arizona economy, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to move $3 million of county projects to construction in the spring.

The board approved the measure earlier this month that will allow local and regional contractors to break ground on capital improvement, pavement preservation, road resurfacing and other projects during the coming construction season.

“This is a great opportunity for the county to help local and regional businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic while keeping the Prop. 403 promises that we made to residents about maintaining our roads,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Matt Ryan of District 3.

Stimulus projects will be funded by the county’s transportation fund, which includes revenues from the road maintenance sales tax, the gas tax and vehicle license tax. No county general funds will be used for these projects. By law, these transportation funds cannot be used for any other purpose that road maintenance and reconstruction.

In a statement, Ryan said many of the projects had previously been delayed as the county predicted drops in revenue coming into the transportation fund but those funds have remained resilient throughout much of the pandemic.