County holds ninth annual Black History Month Essay Contest

Coconino County is now accepting entries for its Black History Month Essay Contest, according to a media release.

The essay contest is open to all elementary through high school students in Coconino County.

“This is our ninth year holding the essay contest and it really is such a joy to read these beautifully crafted pieces from children of all ages,” said Khara House Chair of County African Diaspora Advisory Council. “This year, our essay prompts center around the Black family, which has been described by some as a microcosm of the entire Black/African-American race. We are offering a number of prompts for students based on their level of school and are eager to hear from them about examples of the Black family and community,”

Submitted essays should center on the theme and must be received by Feb. 19. Students should submit a 500-word typed or legibly handwritten essay to Susie Garretson at sgarretson@coconino.az.gov.

Prompts vary by school age. Prompts and the essay cover sheet can be found at coconino.az.gov/93/African-Diaspora-Advisory-Council. Entries will be judged on content, clarity of expression, coherence and structure, and creativity. Winners will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 28 and the winner from each category (elementary, junior high and high school) will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

For additional information about Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council and the Black History Month Essay Contest, please visit coconino.az.gov/93/African-Diaspora-Advisory-Council or contact Breyaunna Smith at breylee14@gmail.com.

