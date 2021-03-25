 Skip to main content
County Hispanic Council holds food drive Saturday
Flagstaff Family Food Pickup at Cromer Elementary

Liz Baldwin, Forrest Wilson and Daryl Kaufmann organize food boxes for families attending the food bank hosted by the Flagstaff Family Food Center at Cromer Elementary School Tuesday morning. The food bank has added many distribution locations at schools around Flagstaff in an effort to reach more community members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

The Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council is holding a Community Food Drive as a socially distanced alternative to its annual César E. Chávez celebration.

To donate, food can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27 at the Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, 2532 E. 7th Ave., at the corner of 4th and 7th streets, Flagstaff.

Community members are asked to drop off food items such as peanut butter, canned vegetables, tuna, and other canned protein, pasta, cereal, and canned fruit.

All donations go to the Flagstaff Family Food Center for distribution to the community.

Supporting partners of the Community Food Drive include The Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, and Radio Sunnyside, KSZN-LP 101.5 FM.

The Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council was established in 2001 with the purpose of advising the County Board of Supervisors on issues and concerns that affect the Hispanic community in Coconino County.

