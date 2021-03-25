County Hispanic Council holds food drive Saturday

The Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council is holding a Community Food Drive as a socially distanced alternative to its annual César E. Chávez celebration.

To donate, food can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27 at the Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, 2532 E. 7th Ave., at the corner of 4th and 7th streets, Flagstaff.

Community members are asked to drop off food items such as peanut butter, canned vegetables, tuna, and other canned protein, pasta, cereal, and canned fruit.

All donations go to the Flagstaff Family Food Center for distribution to the community.

Supporting partners of the Community Food Drive include The Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, and Radio Sunnyside, KSZN-LP 101.5 FM.

The Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council was established in 2001 with the purpose of advising the County Board of Supervisors on issues and concerns that affect the Hispanic community in Coconino County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0