 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

County Flood Control District calls community meeting for Doney Park residents Thursday

  • 0
Doney Park, Schultz Flooding

This courtesy photo shows flooding outside a home in Doney Park following the 2010 Schultz Fire.

 Coconino County, courtesy

In an effort to re-emphasize the urgency of proper flood mitigation, the Coconino County Flood Control District has invited Doney Park residents to a community meeting set to take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cromer Elementary School gymnasium, located at 7150 Silver Saddle Road.

According to a county press release, the Thursday night meeting is intended to underscore “the realization that due to the recent Pipeline and Tunnel wildfires, the natural landscape north of Flagstaff has been altered in a way that dangerous and damaging flooding is now a very real possibility in neighborhoods that previously faced little to no hazard.”

Recent flood modeling predicts that heavy monsoon rain on fire-affected watersheds will likely result in significant downstream flooding in the Wupatki Trails, Timberline, Fernwood and Doney Park neighborhoods.

People are also reading…

The county has produced address-specific flood mitigation exhibits to provide residents direction on how to best protect their homes from post-fire flooding. During the upcoming meeting, exhibits will be on display and residents will have the opportunity to ask questions of the Flood Control District staff and engineering consultants. The exhibits can also be found online at www.coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area.

The Flood Control District also continues to organize alongside nonprofit partners to fill and place sandbags for those that are elderly or disabled in areas with the highest priority. Groups and individuals interested in volunteering should register with the United Way of Northern Arizona online in advance at uwna.volunteerhub.com/.

Thursday’s meeting will not be live streamed, but a complete recording will be available on the Coconino County YouTube channel soon after at www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for continuous chances of precipitation through this time next week, including a 60% likelihood on each day from Wednesday through Monday and high temperatures in the mid-80s.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth hearing held for Riser

Fourth hearing held for Riser

Another trial took place Tuesday for Matthew Riser, who allegedly burned toilet paper on the Coconino National Forest near where the Pipeline …

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)