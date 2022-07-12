County Flood Control District calls community meeting for Doney Park residents Thursday

In an effort to re-emphasize the urgency of proper flood mitigation, the Coconino County Flood Control District has invited Doney Park residents to a community meeting set to take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cromer Elementary School gymnasium, located at 7150 Silver Saddle Road.

According to a county press release, the Thursday night meeting is intended to underscore “the realization that due to the recent Pipeline and Tunnel wildfires, the natural landscape north of Flagstaff has been altered in a way that dangerous and damaging flooding is now a very real possibility in neighborhoods that previously faced little to no hazard.”

Recent flood modeling predicts that heavy monsoon rain on fire-affected watersheds will likely result in significant downstream flooding in the Wupatki Trails, Timberline, Fernwood and Doney Park neighborhoods.

The county has produced address-specific flood mitigation exhibits to provide residents direction on how to best protect their homes from post-fire flooding. During the upcoming meeting, exhibits will be on display and residents will have the opportunity to ask questions of the Flood Control District staff and engineering consultants. The exhibits can also be found online at www.coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area.

The Flood Control District also continues to organize alongside nonprofit partners to fill and place sandbags for those that are elderly or disabled in areas with the highest priority. Groups and individuals interested in volunteering should register with the United Way of Northern Arizona online in advance at uwna.volunteerhub.com/.

Thursday’s meeting will not be live streamed, but a complete recording will be available on the Coconino County YouTube channel soon after at www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for continuous chances of precipitation through this time next week, including a 60% likelihood on each day from Wednesday through Monday and high temperatures in the mid-80s.