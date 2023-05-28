Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If federal lawmakers had not reached an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, the United States was poised to default on its debts beginning June 1.

If the United States government was unable to pay its bills, local impacts would have been sure to crop up.

That’s why the topic came up at this week’s Coconino County Board of Supervisors meeting. Vice Chair Jeronimo Vasquez was hopeful that “cooler heads would prevail” and an agreement would be reached in Washington soon.

He was on to something, as a deal was reached Saturday evening.

Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar had also been monitoring the situation.

For nine years she’s served as the head of what is essentially the county’s bank. Her office handles the county’s investments, collects taxes and processes paychecks for county employees.

“I am spending most of my days right now just reading the news, educating myself, having the conversation, and outlining what is the impact here and how can I minimize and mitigate any potential risk to our county,” Benatar said. “Any risk costs money and we are funded by the general fund, which is taxpayer money. That is really important. My job is to take care of taxpayer money. I am the custodian of it. How do we make sure we’re protecting our taxpayers? How are we protecting our constituents?”

Right now, the county has $32 million invested in treasury bills, which is a short-term investment that matures in anywhere from four weeks to a year. When the bill matures, the federal government pays the investor the bill’s face value.

If the federal government defaulted, what was once a stable investment for the county could have ended up going unpaid.

“How would they handle any of that if it [a treasury bill] reaches maturity? It looks like they are going to kick the maturity down the road. We’re just not going to get interest-earning,” Benatar said.

She said that as far as cash flow goes, the county is in no way reliant on treasury bonds alone.

“I actually have about $50 million just in money market accounts that I can easily have access to -- which is great. We have agency bonds and corporate bonds that are maturing out, so I’m not super worried. That’s also on top of our checking account. So, we’ll be fine to cover any major disasters or meet cash flow needs,” Benatar said.

Right now, rates on treasury bonds have risen above 5% because they now present additional risk to investors.

“I don’t think I’ve seen treasury bills at over 5% for like a four-week one, that’s what they were at. I have to ask myself: Do I want to purchase a four-week treasury bill right now? Probably not,” said Benatar. “It’s not the smartest thing to do, because there is a potential that we won’t get paid.”

If the federal government had not acted Saturday, Benatar said the outcome would have been “catastrophic.”

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had said that if lawmakers don’t move on the issue, it would be highly likely that the U.S. might not be able to meet its payment obligations after June 1.

Benatar points out that on June 1 social security payments go out, and Medicare and Medicaid funding is dispensed. Seniors and low-income groups would have been likely feel the impact first.

“Then your federal employees aren’t getting paid -- which for us that’s a lot of our own constituents who aren’t getting their paychecks. The military isn’t getting paid,” Benatar said. “Then you think about, they’re not going to be paying out grants. If grant payments were due at this point, to the county, the state, that ripples. If the state takes it and passes it on to the county for example, the money is not going to be coming in. So what happens to those services?”

Benatar also mentioned that fire season is right around the corner. A number of agencies that employ wildland firefighters are federally funded — including the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.

Prior to Saturday, the debt ceiling was last raised in 2011, after continuous debate. Congress ultimately voted to raise the nation’s debt limit by $2.4 trillion.

In response, the credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) downgraded the United States’ credit rating from AAA to AA. Bentar noted when the rating was downgraded, S&P didn’t only cite a need for the government to develop a more coherent long-term debt management plan, but it also noted that partisan politics made the U.S. more likely to default.

Benatar likens the situation to one that’s faced by everyday Americans when they miss credit card payments — except this is happening on a much larger scale and with much higher stakes. If you miss a credit card payment, your credit score goes down, your interest rate might go up and your already strained finances might take a deeper hit.

“Let’s say they default. We have S&P who said they’d move them into negative watch ratings. They’ve already said if they default and they miss a payment we’ll bring them down,” Benatar said. “What does that do for us? That means rates are going to go up. On the investment side of house, that’s always nice because I would earn more on that side. Overall for our local economy and just in general, it’s not good. That means cost is going up. It means the federal government will have to pay more in interest.”

Now that an agreement has been reached, paychecks and social security monies are dispensed somewhat without interruption.

Benatar said the country had already come very close to the cliff -- close enough to have consequences even with a deal being settled on.

“Even if [these situations] aren’t reality, we are starting to get to a point where it is going to take some time for the economy to bounce back, for the rates, for the stock market to settle down,” Benatar said. "But we’ve never defaulted ever. We’re going into uncharted waters.”

Benatar remains worried the economy will take a hit either way.

“The closest thing we have recently is going back to 2011. Rates were up, markets were crazy for about a year or so. It took a while for it to settle. With the everyday person, you end up spending less money. That hurts business. You also are now having to pay higher rates on debt. Rates are high. They’re not going to go back down over night now,” Benatar said.