County Detention Services head named to state board

Coconino County Detention Services Commander Matthew Figueroa was appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board Thursday.

Figueroa was among five Arizonans from across the state who was appointed to the board by the governor.

Others chosen by the governor included Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, Eloy Police Chief Christopher Vasquez and Kevin Robinson, a professor at Arizona State University.

“As always, the safety of Arizonans and our communities remains a top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “It’s crucial that AZPOST members and all law enforcement personnel have the resources, training, and knowledge needed to protect Arizonans and enforce the rule of law. Today’s appointees bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Board, and I’m confident they will serve civilians and law enforcement professionals well.”

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, or AZPOST, is composed of 13 members and stands to foster public trust and confidence by establishing and maintaining standards of integrity, competence, and professionalism for Arizona peace officers and correctional officers.

It provides and develops baseline standards for peace officer selection, recruitment, retention and training, and curriculum and standards for all certified law enforcement training facilities.

