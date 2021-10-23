County COVID metrics rising, boosters approved for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson

After a few weeks of declining metrics, COVID-19 cases in Coconino County rose again, according to the dashboard data report released Friday. The county reported a total of 408 new cases for the week ending Oct. 16 (51 more than last week) and is still at a high rate of transmission overall.
The case rate is now 288.4 cases per 100,000, the highest seen in the two-month window shown in the report. The previous high rate was in the week of Sept. 25, which had 405 cases for a rate of 286.2 per 100,000. Of these cases, 71% were in individuals who had not been fully vaccinated.
Percent positivity also increased to the upper threshold for a moderate transmission rate, 7.9%. Last week’s total, out of a higher number of tests conducted (6,147 compared to 5,374 this week) was 6.7%.
Incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals fell slightly this week to 6.6% (from 6.7%). A total of 16 patients were recorded for both weeks, though this week shows a higher percentage of these being over the age of 65. The county reported two COVID deaths this week.
The CDC authorized boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID vaccines Friday morning. Individuals are also now allowed to receive boosters of a different vaccine type than the one they originally received.
This allows for “mixing and matching of vaccines, subject to that vaccine’s timing and eligibility recommendations for booster doses," according to the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) announcement.
As with the Pfizer booster approved last month, people 65 and older and those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or whose work puts them at greater risk of exposure to COVID are eligible for a Moderna booster dose at least six months after completing the original two-dose series. Unlike Pfizer, however, an ADHS release clarified that “the Moderna booster dose will be half the dose administered in the primary series.”
A booster dose has also been authorized for all recipients of the J&J vaccine over the age of 18 at least two months after the initial dose.
“Booster doses are safe, free, highly effective and widely available around Arizona,” ADHS interim director Don Herrington said in the release. “If you are eligible for a booster, I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your vaccine protection, and, if you wish, take advantage of the flexibility offered by this updated guidance.”
Coconino County's dashboard report lists 59.5% of eligible county residents (72,677 individuals) and 54.2% of those in Flagstaff (46,451 individuals) as being fully vaccinated.
According to the report, “the highest cumulative percentage of the population fully vaccinated was observed among residents aged 65-plus.”
Individuals seeking a booster dose can visit one of the CCHHS vaccine locations.
Case rate and percent positivity were the same levels in Flagstaff K-12 schools as in the county overall (high and moderate, respectively, for a high overall transmission rate).
The case rate for both Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and charter schools decreased from 273 per 100,000 to 269, while percent positivity rose (from 5.9% to 6.4% for charter schools and from 6.1% to 6.5% for FUSD). The county schools report noted that both have experienced a two-week positivity yield below 10%.
FUSD reported 41 cases in its schools for the week ending Oct. 16, bringing the total to 370 cases across the entire school year. The schools with the highest number of new cases were Mount Elden Middle School (6) and Marshall Elementary (7). Coconino and Flagstaff high schools have the highest totals for the school year so far (70 and 53 respectively), followed by Sinagua Middle School (45).
Northern Arizona University reported 136 more tests at sites on its campus this week (a total of 3,649). Percent positivity was down to 4.4%, with NAU-affiliated individuals still accounting for the majority of positive tests (95 versus 67 non-affiliated positive tests).
FUSD will host another vaccine clinic at Coconino High School from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It will offer first and second doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines. Parental consent is required for children younger than 18 seeking vaccinations and a form is available on the district website. Face masks are required.