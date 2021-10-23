County COVID metrics rising, boosters approved for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson

After a few weeks of declining metrics, COVID-19 cases in Coconino County rose again, according to the dashboard data report released Friday. The county reported a total of 408 new cases for the week ending Oct. 16 (51 more than last week) and is still at a high rate of transmission overall.

The case rate is now 288.4 cases per 100,000, the highest seen in the two-month window shown in the report. The previous high rate was in the week of Sept. 25, which had 405 cases for a rate of 286.2 per 100,000. Of these cases, 71% were in individuals who had not been fully vaccinated.

Percent positivity also increased to the upper threshold for a moderate transmission rate, 7.9%. Last week’s total, out of a higher number of tests conducted (6,147 compared to 5,374 this week) was 6.7%.

Incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals fell slightly this week to 6.6% (from 6.7%). A total of 16 patients were recorded for both weeks, though this week shows a higher percentage of these being over the age of 65. The county reported two COVID deaths this week.

The CDC authorized boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID vaccines Friday morning. Individuals are also now allowed to receive boosters of a different vaccine type than the one they originally received.