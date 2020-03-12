County coronavirus tests return negative, Lowell Observatory to close

Although there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally, agencies continue to prepare for the possibility of the illness spreading to Coconino County.

The county submitted two samples for testing at the Arizona State Public Health Library. Both were negative for COVID-19. Despite this, Lowell Observatory has decided to close their doors until the situation improves, observatory officials said.

The county considers a person for testing if she or he is experiencing respiratory symptoms and has either had contact with someone who tested positive, traveled to areas experiencing community spread of the virus, or if respiratory testing has not identified a known illness.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath consistent with pneumonia or other respiratory illness. People who identify with the list of concerns should contact their health care provider prior to visiting a health care facility.

Currently, Maricopa, Pinal and Pima are the only counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona. As of Thursday, the Center for Disease Control has reported 1,215 confirmed cases of coronavirus with a total of 36 deaths.

