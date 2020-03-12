County coronavirus tests return negative, Lowell Observatory to close

Although there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally, agencies continue to prepare for the possibility of the illness spreading to Coconino County.
The county submitted two samples for testing at the Arizona State Public Health Library. Both were negative for COVID-19. Despite this, Lowell Observatory has decided to close their doors until the situation improves, observatory officials said.
The county considers a person for testing if she or he is experiencing respiratory symptoms and has either had contact with someone who tested positive, traveled to areas experiencing community spread of the virus, or if respiratory testing has not identified a known illness.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath consistent with pneumonia or other respiratory illness. People who identify with the list of concerns should contact their health care provider prior to visiting a health care facility.
Currently, Maricopa, Pinal and Pima are the only counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona. As of Thursday, the Center for Disease Control has reported 1,215 confirmed cases of coronavirus with a total of 36 deaths.
The county has established a COVID-19 information line at 928-679-7300. Information is also available at www.coconino.az.gov.
Lowell Observatory
In response to the potential spread of the illness, Lowell Observatory will be temporarily closing its on-site visitor program starting Friday. The closure will last until the situation improves.
“We are an institution of science, and we would be doing a disservice to our mission, our staff, our guests and our community to do less than what the data are clearly telling us,” Lowell Observatory Director Jeff Hall said in a media release. “I will be sad to see our campus silent this weekend, but it is the right thing to do.”
To account for the lost visitors, Lowell Observatory is creating online experiences, which could include sharing images of celestial objects that would normally be seen during telescope viewings, virtual tours of popular sites like the Pluto Discovery Telescope or livestreamed interviews with astronomers.
Normal public-facing staff will continue to work and be given duties that do not require face-to-face interaction with the public, such as creating this digital content.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.