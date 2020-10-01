County closes Hotel Aspen to partner with Flagstaff Shelter Services

The shelter is currently housing people out of three hotels, including the one being used as a result of the county partnership. The new hotel will continue to provide the same service as Hotel Aspen by providing a space for people who are housing insecure to quarantine if they are medically stable. More severe cases are managed by the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Since the shelter's clients were moved into hotel rooms after the COVID-19 outbreak in May among people at their congregate shelter, the other two hotels have had zero positive cases.

The county set up the hotel as an option for people who had insecure housing, and a way to help free up beds in the hospital. Musselman said the supervisors have been mindful of the public dollars being spent on the project, but were trying to find the best time to part ways with the hotel. Coconino County first tried to vacate the agreement with the hotel in May, but continued to use it when the state’s cases began to rise.

Both the county and shelter are looking for reimbursement from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The county and shelter expect to be eligible for reimbursements on 75% of their separate costs so far. Musselman said the county hopes to find assistance with the remaining money.