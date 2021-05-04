County/City officials warn Museum Fire flooding possible this year, plan to 'shore up' defenses

Last year, a small rainstorm occurred over the watershed, creating small flows off the burn scar.

“It turned out to be a fairly small storm, but what it did is it showed that the watershed is very responsive,” Loverich said.

Public Works Director and Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani said given the possibility of flooding, the sandbags that have been up around homes for two years will have to remain in place. She said county and city staff will be starting on efforts to shore up and repair those sandbag walls ahead of the monsoon season.

Andreani said those efforts will begin in mid-May.

The thousands of sandbags used by the city and county in the aftermath of the fire are supposed to have a lifespan of about four years. But Andreani said they have seen between 30% and 40% of the bags have degraded and will need to be replaced over the next several months.

“As we know, sandbags degrade over time, particularly with the level of UV sunlight exposure that we've had over the last two years,” Andreani said.