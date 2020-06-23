County, City of Flagstaff 'masks up' amid spiking cases as residents, business adjust again

In part responding to increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases state wide, Coconino County and Flagstaff both recently implemented requirements that masks be worn in public.
The new measures come after Gov. Doug Ducey changed policy to allow individual localities to implement their own requirements for face coverings. They also come as Coconino County has seen a substantial spike in the number of new cases recorded in the past week.
In requiring masks, the City of Flagstaff and the county join numbers of other localities across Arizona that have put in place their own mask requirements. Cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, and Cottonwood have all implemented measures requiring masks and on Tuesday, the Winslow mayor issued a proclamation to the same effect.
Other cities, such as Sedona, are still considering such measures while yet still others, including Williams and Prescott, have so far held off on mask requirements.
When it comes to both Coconino County and Flagstaff’s mask orders, there are a number of exceptions.
For example, masks are only required if social distancing is not possible. Likewise, there are exemptions for those who might not be able to wear a mask for religious or health reasons.
Still, the mask requirements have not been universally welcomed.
State Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, said he opposed the local mask proclamations and would have preferred if the governor had remained in control of such measures.
“I strongly disagree with Ducey’s latest reversal -- now allowing liberal mayors, like here in Flagstaff, to mandate the wearing of masks,” Thorpe told the Arizona Daily Sun.
Thorpe pointed to the current bed capacity at the Flagstaff Medical Center, which as of now, he said, has not seen a spike in COVID-19 positive patients.
“If FMC sees a substantial spike in COVID-19 patients, it will reduce or stop elective procedures in order to create additional bed capacity,” Thorpe said.
But even before Ducey allowed cities to make their own rules regarding masks, many local businesses had already begun requiring them to be worn by both employees and visiting customers.
Both the Flagstaff Mall and the Old Town Shops were among businesses that required customers wear masks in order to shop.
John VanLandingham, who owns the Old Town Shops, said even before the city’s mandate to wear masks in public, their own decision to require masks was a “no-brainer.”
“While a lot of people seem to look at mask requirements through a political or ideological lens, for us it was and is about safety ... the safety of our team, our guests and our community. Even at a limited capacity, our traffic counts often exceed 1,000 people throughout a day,” VanLandingham wrote in a email.
For the most part, VanLandingham said, their customers understood the requirement and complied. To be sure, VanLandingham said there were some customers who decided against entering the shops after learning of the mask requirement and some who became angry, but those customers represented the minority.
And he said he thinks they actually attracted far more customers who felt safer knowing everyone would be wearing masks than they may have lost out on.
For those who didn’t have masks of their own, VanLandingham said their staff were able to hand masks out.
“Early in June we were giving away 250-600 masks a day. ...This past week it was around 50 per day, so people are understanding the requirements and coming prepared now more so than earlier in the month,” VanLandingham wrote.
