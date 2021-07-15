County, City declare state of emergency due to flooding Thursday

In the wake of two days of flash flooding across several areas of Flagstaff and the county, and with additional flooding predicted in the coming days, the city of Flagstaff and Coconino County both declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon.

That declaration should open up emergency funding to respond to the flood events from several available sources, as well as open the door to assitance from state of Arizona if needed.

As monsoon rains fall across the region, areas of Flagstaff have experienced at least three flooding events in just the past two days.

Two of those flooding events have come off the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar and threatened hundreds of homes, closed streets and overwhelmed storm water systems.

Between each flooding event, residents as well as city and county crews have worked hard to clear drainages, reinforce sandbag walls and prepare for new potential flooding just around the corner.

According to officials with the National Weather Service, monsoon rains are expected to continue throughout the next several days.

Officials projected a moderate threat of flooding in the spruce wash below the burn scar Thursday.