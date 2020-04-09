County Chief Health Officer resigns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thomas Pristow, Coconino County Health and Human Services Director, has resigned from the County. He held the position for about seven months.

In a statement, Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples said Pristow resigned Friday, April 3 and Michael Oxtoby, current Deputy Director, has been named Interim Director and Chief Health Officer.

“[Oxtoby] will ensure that continuity of operations for the community we serve. Rising to meet the challenge of COVID-19 in our community is the first and foremost duty of the County moving forward,” Peoples said.

Pristow was also serving as Deputy Incident Commander for the County’s COVID-19 response, a position now held by Director of Special Initiatives Kim Musselman.

The CCHHS director position was designed to oversee the Health and Human Services department, which was created in July by merging the Public Health Services District, Community Services and the Career Center. Prior to joining the County, Pristow was the deputy of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.