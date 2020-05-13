County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta receives conservation award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arizona Wildlife Federation (AZWF) has awarded Coconino County’s Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, its Women in Conservation Leadership award.

The award was presented by AZWF Executive Director Scott Garlid during the Supervisors’ May 5 meeting. Archuleta was recognized for her work with conservation challenges including wildfires and uranium mining in the Grand Canyon, as well as her conservation leadership roles served over her career, including as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Public Lands Steering Committee of the National Association of Counties and as a member of the Arizona state advisory board of The Nature Conservancy. She also co-founded Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting and the Outdoors (HECHO) to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

“As a fourth-generation resident of Flagstaff, I have long familial and cultural ties to the land,” Archuleta said in a press release. “Growing up, my dad always said you should only take what you need from the forest, and you should respect and be a steward of the public land. … I am thankful for this recognition from the Arizona Wildlife Federation and I will continue commit to be a voice for our people, our wildlife and our public lands.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0