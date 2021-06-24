County CERT volunteers advocate door-to-door for wildfire safety

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been really well received,” CERT volunteer Alan Anderson said. “All but one person has already been signed up for the alerts, so it’s been good.”

As CERT made its way through the neighborhood, some neighbors could be seen raking the loose pine needles and other flammable materials from their yard, while others were outside enjoying a bit of relief from last week’s heatwave.

The county announced that a green waste disposal unit had opened Thursday for residents clearing branches, leaves, brush and other debris from their properties. That site is located at the Willard Springs Transfer Station -- about 14 miles south of Flagstaff -- and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

Resident Megan Reigh was on top of her roof clearing pine needles from the gutters when a volunteer called out to her. She told the Arizona Daily Sun that her family had spent the day cleaning as they awaited further guidance from officials.

“We’re kinda hanging out and cleaning the property and trying to save what we can,” she said.

Reigh also said she had lived in the community long enough to remember past evacuation notices, and recalled a familiar feeling of anxiety.