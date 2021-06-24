County CERT volunteers advocate door-to-door for wildfire safety

It was still warm, but not particularly sunny on Wednesday afternoon as volunteers weaved through the streets of Kachina Village, knocking on doors and notifying residents of the “set” evacuation status put in place earlier this week.
The dimmed sun created an orange hue as shrouds of smoke blanketed the small community just south of Flagstaff. But overcast skies were also present, leaving many residents hopeful of a forthcoming rain.
About 10 miles to the southwest, the Rafael Fire continued to burn through national forest land, with most recent estimates on Thursday putting the fire at about 36,000 acres.
To help residents prepare for a possible evacuation, Coconino County sent volunteers with the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, to go door to door and make sure residents were equipped with up-to-date safety information.
That's no small task.
There are more than 1,000 people at risk total for evacuation throughout the area of southwest Flagstaff and the county. The areas at risk for evacuation include more than 750 apartments within Flagstaff, second homes in the Forest Highlands area and larger single family homes in Kachina Village.
As of Thursday afternoon, those communities south of the I-40 and west of the I-17 were downgraded to "ready" status by the county. But the volunteers were still busy this week knocking on doors.
The volunteers left behind door hangers and explained the county’s “ready, set, go” program, taking note of residents who might need assistance with an evacuation. That assistance could be offered to elderly residents in need of transportation, or individuals with pets that would need sheltering.
On Wednesday, it had been just more than two days since the residents of Kachina Village were told to begin packing their valued belongings and preparing for a “go” order, leaving many wondering if or when that order would come.
“It's hard to know if I should pack more. I wish I knew what was going to happen,” resident Alecia Mooney said.
Mooney has been living in Kachina Village for about eight years and faced a similar situation during the Slide Fire, which burned about 21,000 acres just north of Slide Rock State Park. That fire eventually caused Mooney and her family to evacuate from their home, bringing back eerie memories of an empty neighborhood laden with smoke.
“That was scary,” Mooney said. “Right now I’m just feeling kind of scattered, stressed, and it’s hard to concentrate working from home, wondering if we will get evacuated.”
Three teams of CERT crews, about a dozen volunteers in total, looked to provide reassurance to the residents of Kachina Village. That meant visiting nearly 1,600 properties to answer questions and sign residents up for the county’s emergency notifications.
“We’ve been really well received,” CERT volunteer Alan Anderson said. “All but one person has already been signed up for the alerts, so it’s been good.”
As CERT made its way through the neighborhood, some neighbors could be seen raking the loose pine needles and other flammable materials from their yard, while others were outside enjoying a bit of relief from last week’s heatwave.
University Heights resident Jim Abell stood atop a ladder Wednesday afternoon clearing the p…
The county announced that a green waste disposal unit had opened Thursday for residents clearing branches, leaves, brush and other debris from their properties. That site is located at the Willard Springs Transfer Station -- about 14 miles south of Flagstaff -- and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.
Resident Megan Reigh was on top of her roof clearing pine needles from the gutters when a volunteer called out to her. She told the Arizona Daily Sun that her family had spent the day cleaning as they awaited further guidance from officials.
“We’re kinda hanging out and cleaning the property and trying to save what we can,” she said.
Reigh also said she had lived in the community long enough to remember past evacuation notices, and recalled a familiar feeling of anxiety.
“It’s always a little hectic because you don’t have a lot of information at first when you are put on pre-evacuation,” Reigh said. “It’s kind of like this mad rush, just three hours of getting everything together and then checking and checking again. It’s really anxiety-ridden.”
Anderson said most of the residents in Kachina Village were “veterans of the situation.” This was not his first rodeo either, having volunteered to provide similar services in the past.
The volunteers, some residents of Kachina Village themselves, said they chose to provide the service because they felt called to help out their community in a time of need.
“Just gotta do it. It’s important work and it’s gotta get done,” Anderson said.
First-time volunteer Brandy Palmer, who navigated a team through the neighborhood in her own car throughout the afternoon, added that she could see firsthand how the service was able to ease people’s nerves.
The county estimated that approximately 3,500 “ready, set, go” and emergency notification door hangers were delivered to the Kachina Village and Garland Prairie neighborhoods Wednesday.
The volunteers began with some of the larger neighborhoods and are currently working north, with the intention to reach all of the current “set” neighborhoods, according to the county. The operation ran from 1 to 6 p.m. and continued on Thursday.