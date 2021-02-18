County Attorney Bill Ring nominated for national award

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring has been nominated for the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) 2021 National Distinguished Prosecutor of the Year Award, according to a media release.

Each year, the National District Attorneys Association recognizes prosecutors who have distinguished themselves among their peers as they seek justice, hold offenders accountable, and protect the rights of victims.

The Distinguished Prosecutor Award will be awarded to a chief prosecutor, assistant prosecutor, or an emerging leader each year.

“I hope the residents of Coconino County see this nomination as a sign that their elected leaders are working hard and making an impact locally and nationally. I appreciate the honor of being nominated as I continue to serve Coconino County,” said Ring in a statement.

Winners will be announced in July 2021.

