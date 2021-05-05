County adult probation office moves to smaller building north of downtown Flagstaff

The Coconino County Adult Probation office has moved from 222 E. Birch Ave. to their new address at 420 N. San Francisco St. in Flagstaff.

Chief Probation Officer Sarah Douthit said the move after a partial transition to working from home spurred by the pandemic showed them they needed less office space than previously thought.

Moving to a smaller building is also cheaper, Douthit said, saving taxpayers money.

“Adult Probation is happy to do our part in the County's Space Reimagined Initiative, which looks for solutions and cost savings as it relates to office space and remote work. By moving into a smaller office footprint, the Adult Probation Department is committed to reducing the financial burden of the criminal justice system on taxpayers,” Douthit said in a statement. “It feels great to have a new home where we can efficiently serve the community.”

The move took place in April and Adult Probation reopened for business at their new location shortly thereafter. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more, visit coconino.az.gov/112/Adult-Probation.

