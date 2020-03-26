County adopts new office and building procedures to mitigate COVID-19
0 comments

County adopts new office and building procedures to mitigate COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Coconino County logo

Coconino County will be changing building entrance procedures and staffing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect county employees and the public. All county departments will continue to provide statutory and critical services.

Direct person-to-person contact will be reduced and county employees who do not have direct interaction with the public will begin tele-commuting.

The public is encouraged to call county offices prior to entering a county building for procedures on face-to-face meetings and accessing services.

Flagstaff Offices:

  • Clerk of the Board 928-679-7145, Board of Supervisors 928-679-7120, County Administration – 928-679-7120 - (219 E. Cherry Ave.)
  • Treasurer – 928-679-8188, Assessor – 928-679-7962, Recorder- 928-679-7860, Public Defender – 928-679-7700, County Attorney – 928-679-8200 – (110 E. Cherry Ave.)
  • Legal Defender – 928-679-7740 - (220 N Leroux St.)
  • Community Development –928-679-8805– (2500 N. Fort Valley Rd.)
  • Health and Human Services –928-679-7272 – (2625 N. King St.)
  • Adult Probation – 928-679-8400 - (222 E. Birch Ave.)
  • Parks & Recreations – 928-679-8000 – (2446 Fort Tuthill Loop)
  • Sheriff -
    • Emergencies – 911
    • Non-emergencies Dispatch – 928-774-4523
    • Administration – 928-226-5012
  • Superintendent of Schools – 928-679-8070 – (2384 N Steves Blvd.)
  • Public Works – 928-679-8300 - (5600 E. Commerce)

Page Offices:

  • Adult Probation – 928-679-8440 - (160 6th Ave.)
  • Health and Human Services -928-679-7272 – (467 Vista Ave.)

Please go to coconino.az.gov for questions or more information regarding office procedures.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News