County adopts new office and building procedures to mitigate COVID-19

Coconino County will be changing building entrance procedures and staffing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect county employees and the public. All county departments will continue to provide statutory and critical services.
Direct person-to-person contact will be reduced and county employees who do not have direct interaction with the public will begin tele-commuting.
The public is encouraged to call county offices prior to entering a county building for procedures on face-to-face meetings and accessing services.
Flagstaff Offices:
- Clerk of the Board 928-679-7145, Board of Supervisors 928-679-7120, County Administration – 928-679-7120 - (219 E. Cherry Ave.)
- Treasurer – 928-679-8188, Assessor – 928-679-7962, Recorder- 928-679-7860, Public Defender – 928-679-7700, County Attorney – 928-679-8200 – (110 E. Cherry Ave.)
- Legal Defender – 928-679-7740 - (220 N Leroux St.)
- Community Development –928-679-8805– (2500 N. Fort Valley Rd.)
- Health and Human Services –928-679-7272 – (2625 N. King St.)
- Adult Probation – 928-679-8400 - (222 E. Birch Ave.)
- Parks & Recreations – 928-679-8000 – (2446 Fort Tuthill Loop)
- Sheriff -
- Emergencies – 911
- Non-emergencies Dispatch – 928-774-4523
- Administration – 928-226-5012
- Superintendent of Schools – 928-679-8070 – (2384 N Steves Blvd.)
- Public Works – 928-679-8300 - (5600 E. Commerce)
Page Offices:
- Adult Probation – 928-679-8440 - (160 6th Ave.)
- Health and Human Services -928-679-7272 – (467 Vista Ave.)
Please go to coconino.az.gov for questions or more information regarding office procedures.
