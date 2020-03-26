County adopts new office and building procedures to mitigate COVID-19

Coconino County will be changing building entrance procedures and staffing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect county employees and the public. All county departments will continue to provide statutory and critical services.

Direct person-to-person contact will be reduced and county employees who do not have direct interaction with the public will begin tele-commuting.

The public is encouraged to call county offices prior to entering a county building for procedures on face-to-face meetings and accessing services.

Flagstaff Offices: