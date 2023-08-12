Rabbits and romance don’t always go together, but in Connie Lapinski’s story, they do.

She was a student at Northern Arizona University when a young man she was dating asked if she’d like to tag along on a trip to the state fair. He was a 4-H leader and the acting chaperone for a group of young girls heading to Phoenix to show their rabbits in competition.

She recalls being picked up by that “guy she was dating,” Nick, and a group of four or five little girls.

“All those little girls looked at me like I was trying to steal their 4-H leader,” Lapinski recalls with a chuckle.

Before she knew it, she wasn’t just tagging along for fairs or 4-H meetings, she was a full-fledged 4-H leader. Forty years later, she still loves the club and the boy.

In fact, she and Nick celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary earlier this summer.

In 2023, Lapinski is serving as the Community Club Leader for the Cinderhillbillies, Coconino County’s largest 4-H club. Between now and Sept. 1, she’ll be helping around 40 kids prepare for this year’s Coconino County Fair.

The Cinderhillbillies raise show and market animals — beef, poultry, swine and rabbits. They have a llama group and a camelid group, in which club members learn about the care and keeping of fiber-bearing critters. Young people who aren’t inclined to raise animals can join and shoot archery or air rifles. Others can cultivate gardens or culinary skills.

Lapinski said over the decades she has seen countless 8- to 18-year-olds learn life skills while raising animals -- and growing into confident adults. One of those participants was her daughter.

After aging out of 4-H, Lapinski’s daughter went to college to study veterinary medicine. The seeds of that career, Lapinski said, were planted in 4-H.

Tylin Aranda certainly seems to be on track to take on a career that’s all about animals. At 18, Aranda is poised to age out of 4-H — at which time she plans to breed and train dogs professionally.

But she’s in no particular hurry to finish a program that she said has shaped her into the person she is today.

“It very much so sucks [to age out]. I’m not sure what I’m going to do with myself,” Aranda said.

Right now a lot of her time is consumed by the care and keeping of the last bovine she’ll show at the Coconino County Fair — a Charolais steer named Raen.

“Raen is a bottle baby. I’ve had him since he was a day old. We’ve worked a lot with him. He’s kind of got an attitude, a hard head on him, and it’s not like I’m stronger than him,” Aranda said. “It teaches compassion and patience. Our animals don’t always cooperate. They’re animals.”

She spends time in the pen with her blonde beef, preparing him for show and getting him used to being haltered and handled.

“Something that is impressive about 4-H and raising livestock is nothing teaches responsibility like it will, because if you don’t feed them, they don’t eat. If you don’t give them water, they don’t drink. If you don’t take care of them when they’re sick, they don’t get better,” Aranda said.

She and her sister, Jalani Aranda, got involved in 4-H around the same time. Tylin was 14 and Jalani was 13.

Right away Jalani started raising sheep.

Now, she’s got a breeding program of her own and was nearly present for the birth of two lambs.

“I had to bring my breeding ewe to a ram. She went there for a month, just to make sure she got pregnant. It was about five months, I think, until she had the babies -- in the middle of the night,” Jalani said. “They were out there when I woke up. It was kind of disappointing because I had gone out there. It’s really exciting.”

She said before 4-H, her family mostly had small animals — dogs and cats. Now their Doney Park home could be cast as a miniature farm, complete with a pen full of poultry, ducks, chicken and turkeys, and a handful of sheep and steers.

“It was just important for our parents to raise us with that kind of environment. It taught important life lessons,” Jalani said.

One of those life lessons, Tylin said, is money management.

“You learn a lot of responsibility, both financially and in taking care of things. We pay for our own projects. We fund everything via last year’s project and the cash that we get and from working here and there,” Tylin said. “It took me two years to do my first market animal. We don’t have to sell our animals. It’s a choice that we make. It took me two years and then I sold my first turkey. With that money, I then bought a pig. I sold my pig and my dad offered me to go 50/50 on a steer, because I’d been wanting to do that for a while. We went 50/50 on my first steer. I’ve been doing poultry and beef since then.”

Raen’s diet isn’t cheap. The steer, according to Tylin, chows through about 16 pounds of grain and four flakes of grass hay a day.

Countdown begins

The countdown to fair weekend has official begun for the Aranda girls, who say the experience of showing animals is something they anticipate every year.

Lapinski said Saturday, Aug. 19, is fair cleanup day. 4-H club members will descend on Fort Tuthill County Park with paint cans and rakes, cleaning products and brooms. They’ll assemble pens for swing and scrub and sweep and polish the barns and cages that will hold the animals they’ve been raising at home.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes. We have to balance our animals getting too hot while we’re getting them ready and having enough time to get them and ourselves ready,” Tylin said.

Before and between showing animals, 4-H club members are assigned “barn duty.” There, they can be found inside the buildings at Fort Tuthill interacting with fairgoers about their projects.

“One of my favorite parts of fair is barn duty, being able to talk to everybody and answer questions and hold chickens and pet steers,” Tylin said.

Lapinski said the elements of public speaking and presentation that are baked into 4-H are among the most beneficial for kids.

Each club member has to give a 3- to 5-minute talk during the fair. They can discuss their projects, providing information such as the breed of rabbit they raised, how they build a nesting box, or how they made arrows for their recurve bow.

“They have to draw conclusions at the end, do a summary,” Lapinski said. “It teaches kids to speak to an adult in an adult manner. It’s terrific. Even the teachers at school will come up to you and they know how to introduce themselves because they learned how to do it in 4-H.”

Jalin and Tylin describe the fair as a culmination of a year’s worth of work. In the early September heat, they get to meet other kids with similar interests and share with a community what they’ve accomplished, whether that’s in animal care, competitive shooting or hand crafts.

“It’s really stressful,” Jalin said. "It’s stressful getting your animals there and everything, but it’s a really good time. You get to hang out and meet friends. One of my favorite parts is cheering on all the kids who are doing it and it’s a tightly woven circle. Everybody helps everybody out. It’s a really fun space to be in, because if you have an issue with your animal there’s going to be like 20, 30 people there that can immediately help you. It’s nice to have that kind of community. It’s really nice to do the shows. Even if you don’t win, it’s still really fun. It’s just a really positive environment.”

Learning to be leaders

Adult volunteers with agricultural experience act as project leaders. They coach and guide kids from November to September, through the process of raising, training and showing projects.

“If you’ve been in the club a couple of years and have learned it, you can ask the project leader if they’ll allow you to be a junior leader,” Lapinski said.

Tylin, who is an accomplished archer, is a junior leader in archery. After competing in national completion with her recurve bow, she returned to help less-experienced kids sharpen their skills.

She’s also a junior leader in poultry.

“She’s been a junior leader in poultry for quite a few years,” Lapinski said. “She’s been through the program, she’s had some tragedies. She’s had dogs get in and kill birds, she’s done showmanship and been before judges. She can guide the younger members and mentor them in helping them prepare their birds for fair and get them ready to show.”

Tylin said she loves having the opportunity to teach.

“It’s more rewarding when my kids do well than when I do well. Last year, one of my kids won grand in poultry and came right up to me and went ‘Tylin look what I did!’ That mattered more to me than anything I won that year,” Tylin said.

Jalani is a junior leader in the lamb group.

“It’s really cool. We did extra shows and clinics and stuff, so you have people teaching you to do better. So it’s like really great to be able to share my experience and things I’ve learned in clinics with other kids who don’t have the opportunity to go to those shows,” Jalani said. “It’s really cool to watch them grow and become better showmen.”

The Cinderhillbillies 4-H Club has been around for more than 50 years, Lapinski said. A lot of skills and experiences have been shared in that time.

Before the end of summer, the club members gathered for a barbecue and talent show, marking the end of summer and last major gathering before the fair.

For Tylin, it’s bittersweet. This will be her last year on barn duty. Her last year bringing a steer into the show ring and reaching for the coveted title of “Grand Champion.”

“I love the teaching. I also really love the bond that you make with every animal. Looking back on who we both were before 4-H and who we are now, we’re very different. Much stronger, much more capable going into the real world,” Tylin said.

Lapinski said young people interested in joining 4-H should visit the Club Work Barn at this year’s fair to learn more and sign up.