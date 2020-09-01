Council weighs in on rezoning for project on Fourth Street and Butler

Flagstaff City Council will make a final decision on the proposed zoning change for a development on Butler Avenue on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, the council gave the zoning change its preliminary approval on a 6-1 vote with only Councilmember Austin Aslan in opposition.
The decision would change the 13.65-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Butler and Fourth Street from medium density residential to highway commercial, planning development manager Patrick St. Clair told the council.
That change would accommodate taller buildings and could allow for a mix of residential and commercial properties, making possible the Flagstaff at Fourth development that is proposed for the site.
Prior to the council hearing about the project, the request for a zoning change was approved by the planning and zoning commission in a 4-1 vote.
The Flagstaff at Fourth project includes one 6,000-square-foot commercial building closer to the intersection and four apartment buildings farther back on the property.
Apartments would be four stories with the largest units being only two bedrooms and two baths. That’s different from other recent projects that have had units as large as five bedrooms and are often marketed primarily toward student tenants.
That difference was important to a number of councilmembers.
“A lot of people are really sick of high density student housing,” Councilmember Jim McCarthy said. “This is not student housing, this is studios and two bedrooms and one bedrooms with no more than 2 bathrooms. That’s the kind of housing that’s designed to be affordable.”
McCarthy, who also acts as the liaison to the city’s affordable housing commission, said this kind of development is exactly what commission members have said the city needs.
In all, the project will have 36 studio units, 124 one bedroom and 128 two bedroom units. Of those, 10% -- or 22 units -- will be designated as affordable.
Courtney Bring with SRA 360 Architects, which designed the project, wouldn’t speak to a specific price range for the majority of the units. But Bring did say they will be competitive with market rental rates at the time the project is finished in 18 to 20 months.
To serve both the apartments and the commercial space, Bring said there will be 329 parking spaces. Of those, 25 are dedicated for use by the commercial area, with the rest meant for the apartments.
But Councilmember Chqarlie Odegaard worried that wouldn’t be enough parking and said based on the council’s past experiences, he would rather have too much parking than too little.
“I’m assuming, and maybe I’m assuming wrong, that every resident will have a vehicle,” Odegaard said.
Planning Director Tiffany Antol responded that unlike some other developments, there is no streetside parking on either Butler or Fourth Street, so parking was unlikely to overflow into those areas. Additionally, the project was allowed to have a smaller number of parking spaces after including considerations such as covered bike parking.
The project will also require the installation of a new right turn lane on Fourth Street and the developer is also helping to pay for a more permanent traffic signal at the adjacent intersection.
The city is already set to make a long list of improvements to Butler near its intersection with Fourth Street after voters approved the project in 2018.
The project also comes as the surrounding area sees a significant spike in planned development.
Catty-corner from the planned Flagstaff at Fourth development is the Canyon Del Rio project, which will be built out over the course of the next decade and include an estimated 1,100 units as both single-family homes and apartment buildings and commercial areas along a future extension of Fourth Street.
Just to the west on Butler, Woodshire on Butler plans to bring 50 single family homes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.