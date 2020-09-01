Council weighs in on rezoning for project on Fourth Street and Butler

“A lot of people are really sick of high density student housing,” Councilmember Jim McCarthy said. “This is not student housing, this is studios and two bedrooms and one bedrooms with no more than 2 bathrooms. That’s the kind of housing that’s designed to be affordable.”

McCarthy, who also acts as the liaison to the city’s affordable housing commission, said this kind of development is exactly what commission members have said the city needs.

In all, the project will have 36 studio units, 124 one bedroom and 128 two bedroom units. Of those, 10% -- or 22 units -- will be designated as affordable.

Courtney Bring with SRA 360 Architects, which designed the project, wouldn’t speak to a specific price range for the majority of the units. But Bring did say they will be competitive with market rental rates at the time the project is finished in 18 to 20 months.

To serve both the apartments and the commercial space, Bring said there will be 329 parking spaces. Of those, 25 are dedicated for use by the commercial area, with the rest meant for the apartments.

But Councilmember Chqarlie Odegaard worried that wouldn’t be enough parking and said based on the council’s past experiences, he would rather have too much parking than too little.