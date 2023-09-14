What to advertise and what not to advertise?

That was the question for Flagstaff City Council this week as members debated whether the city should allow advertisements for firearms and related services at city facilities such as the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and Jay Lively Activity Center, the location of the ice rink.

The discussion came after an advertising video to be played at the airport by Timberline Firearms and Training was rejected earlier this year.

City staff rejected the video for not complying with the city’s policy on violence within advertisements shown at the airport.

That policy restricts advertisements that “represent, by language or graphics, violence, or antisocial behavior.” City staff are now asking Council to clarify that policy.

Language was suggested that would ban advertising that restricts the advertisement of “firearms, ammunition, or related goods or services.”

The regulations also ban the advertising of marijuana, alcohol, and tobacco and related products.

Throughout Tuesday’s discussion, several members of the public accused Council and the city of attempting to restrict free speech in violation of the First Amendment. Rob Wilson, the owner of Timberline Firearms, was among several members of the public who told Council he believed the city was taking a dangerous step toward restricting free speech.

Wilson, whose ad was rejected earlier this year, said he has paid for the same advertisement to be run at the airport every summer since 2020.

“In years past, I have run an ad on the monitor at the baggage claim. I asked to do the same ad this year. So it’s run thousands and thousands of times because it’s on a loop and it’s a 10 second clip,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, in the past the city had contracted out the management of advertising at the airport and he never had a problem. But now that the city is running the management of advertising at the airport in-house, city staff rejected the ad.

Wilson also said the ad depicts the logo for Timberline Firearms and Training.

The video shows four people standing holding guns, and the ad ends with a video clip of an instructor and a student at their indoor firing range.

The student fires an assault-style weapon in full-automatic at a paper target downrange with the silhouette of a person on it.

“In my opinion, no violence,” Wilson told the Arizona Daily Sun. “What they're doing is they're letting their personal emotional beliefs drive their professional decisions, in contrary to what their obligation is with respect to their oath, which is to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of Arizona.”

That was not the feeling of city staff.

City Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hanson said staff believed the video violated the city’s clause on violence depicted in advertisements and may make many who saw it uncomfortable.

“I will tell you that, Timberline firearms, in that one video, one of the issues was that it was firing quite rapidly at the silhouette of a person. And we felt like that might make someone uncomfortable,” Hanson said.

That feeling was shared. Councilmember Miranda Sweet said she was made uncomfortable when she saw the video advertisement.

“I am a small business owner, I know the value of advertising and I understand where you're coming from.” Sweet said addressing Wilson. “I want you to be able to advertise, but we're Flagstaff and were trying to welcome people into the community when they come in the airport and for me, the video didn’t portray that.”

After rejecting the video, staff asked Wilson if they could make changes to it. Wilson said he would not make changes to the video and appealed the denial decision. That appeal first moved to the city manager and city attorney’s office before coming to Council for a clarification of policy.

“It's free speech. And that's mostly why I'm here. Because to be honest, if I couldn't advertise there, it's not the end of the world. It’s a hit [to the business] but it’s not the end of the world,” Wilson said. “They're not here to legislate morality, or ban what we can and cannot say. That's what the First [Amendment] is all about.”

But while many on city council thought the city could strike a middle road, most expressed approval for tighter restrictions on the kinds of advertisements that the city would allow within its facilities.

Councilmember Lori Matthews wondered if the city could still allow firearms to be advertised, but now allow advertisements for assault-style weapons, or depictions of guns being fired.

“Our focus at the airport is create a friendly, welcoming environment for everyone. And not everyone looks at an AR-15 as [creating] a friendly environment,” Matthews said. “But I think we can still allow businesses to advertise and attract consumers to their shop.”

Councilmembers Austin Aslan and Khara House both suggested the city simply restrict the depiction of any weapon, be it related to a firearm shop or an ax throwing business, to advertise within city facilities.

Tuesday’s discussion will not be the end of the issue. Should the city continue to move forward to changes to the policy, Council will again discuss and then vote on the measure in the coming months.