Council set to address bike safety with renewed urgency

Is Flagstaff "bike friendly?"
Some, including Adam Shimoni, a member of the Flagstaff City Council, have suggested the phrase will not be accurate until more work is done to improve safety.
Those improvements could come sooner than later, based on this week’s city council meeting. After hearing a citizen petition on bike safety, councilmembers appeared open to the idea of reallocating funds and enacting rules to make the roads safer.
Further details on specific changes are set to be discussed further at a Council work session next week, during which it will likely become more evident where Council stands on the matter.
The petition, which garnered more than 800 signatures over a four-day span, comes after a tow truck driver ran a red light and struck a section of a bike safety parade last month, killing one and injuring four cyclists.
Cyclists, including petition organizer Scott Heinsius, are calling for Council to allocate additional funding toward bike safety and implement immediate changes to make the roads safer for commuters.
The petition specifically pushes the city to relocate money from the transportation tax that saw 64% voter approval in 2018. It provides funding for transportation infrastructure such as new and widened roads, and support for alternative transportation like biking and walking.
Advocates would like to see more of that funding to be steered to bike-specific improvements like protected bike lanes.
However, because the measure was approved by the Flagstaff electorate, the extent of legally reallocating funds is unclear. City staff appear to be looking into the matter more.
In addition to the reallocation of funds, Heinsius said the petition is urging the city to implement “faster solutions that are easily attainable.”
That includes lowering the speed limit to 25 mph on the street where the accident occurred, Butler Avenue, as well as Lone Tree Road. Petitioners would like to see those changes made no later than August 2022.
The petition also calls for the city to install protected bike lanes on Beaver Street, San Francisco Street, Butler Avenue and Fourth Street by December 2022. On larger thoroughfares, such as West Route 66 and Milton Avenue, the petition asks for those changes to be made by December 2023
Heinsius, who owns Cosmic Cycles located downtown, said there is a narrative among residents that it is unsafe to bicycle around town.
That point was emphasized by other cyclists who spoke at the meeting, some recounting a history of dangerous encounters with cars while riding their bicycle in the city.
“I remember almost getting hit when I was 9 because a Hummer ran a light and since I was walking my bike across the crosswalk, I was a sitting duck,” resident Nick Jones said in a comment submitted to the city council.
Many said that the improvements to safety have been needed for some time, and that it was crucial to implement changes before another tragedy occurred. Shimoni said he believes some of those changes could be made before Council takes a five-week break in July.
Shimoni added that it is time to shift the city’s priority away from car lanes in favor of dedicated bike lanes and pathways for pedestrians.
“Council, now is the time,” Shimoni said. “No more excuses, no more distractions, no more asking our cycling community to wait for change while separated from vehicles by a thin strip of paint.”
Other councilmembers, including Mayor Paul Deasy, Vice Mayor Becky Daggett and Jim McCarthy, spoke in favor of moving a discussion on the proposed changes forward.
“Listening to Mr. Shimoni talk, I’m thinking that some of the things I would not have taken seriously a month ago, I do now,” McCarthy said. “I’m a lot more open-minded about drastic, significant changes.”