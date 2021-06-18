Council set to address bike safety with renewed urgency

Advocates would like to see more of that funding to be steered to bike-specific improvements like protected bike lanes.

However, because the measure was approved by the Flagstaff electorate, the extent of legally reallocating funds is unclear. City staff appear to be looking into the matter more.

In addition to the reallocation of funds, Heinsius said the petition is urging the city to implement “faster solutions that are easily attainable.”

That includes lowering the speed limit to 25 mph on the street where the accident occurred, Butler Avenue, as well as Lone Tree Road. Petitioners would like to see those changes made no later than August 2022.

The petition also calls for the city to install protected bike lanes on Beaver Street, San Francisco Street, Butler Avenue and Fourth Street by December 2022. On larger thoroughfares, such as West Route 66 and Milton Avenue, the petition asks for those changes to be made by December 2023

Heinsius, who owns Cosmic Cycles located downtown, said there is a narrative among residents that it is unsafe to bicycle around town.

That point was emphasized by other cyclists who spoke at the meeting, some recounting a history of dangerous encounters with cars while riding their bicycle in the city.